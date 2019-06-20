Abris to Acquire Dentotal Protect, the Leading Distributor of Dental Products in Romania

WARSAW, Poland, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abris Capital Partners, the Central & Eastern European private equity fund manager, has signed an agreement to acquire Dentotal Protect, the leading distributor of dental consumables, instruments and equipment in Romania, from the Dogariu family that will remain in the business. The transaction is conditional upon securing clearance from the anti-monopoly authorities.

Dentotal is the leading distributor on the fast-growing Romanian dental care market providing a large variety of dental supplies and services to dental clinics and laboratories.

Under the new shareholding structure, Dentotal will aim to consolidate and increase its market share both organically and through acquisitions. Abris will continue to support the growth of the company through introduction of new product lines, but also by expanding logistic facilities and IT systems. The main objective for the following years will be to offer dental clinics and laboratories a comprehensive and up to date portfolio of high-quality dental products, equipment and solutions.

"In the last 25 years, together with a team of true professionals, we have developed Dentotal using our own knowhow and experience. Considering the excellent perspectives of the dental sector and relying on Abris' investment and operational experience we are confident the company can further develop and prosper. We will remain alongside Abris and support the future expansion of the company," said Anghel Dogariu, Bogdan Dogariu and Daniela Giroveanu, shareholders of Dentotal Protect.

"Our investment in Dentotal builds on our strong track record of investing in and creating Romanian market leaders. We were attracted by Dentotal's leadership position in the fast-growing dental market and its ability to provide quality products and services to its clients. With this strong foundation we believe we can support Dentotal to further increase its product portfolio and operational efficiency so that it becomes a one-stop-shop for dental clinics and laboratories," said Adrian Stanculescu, Investment Director at Abris Capital Partners and Head of Abris Romania.

Dentotal is the seventh investment made by Abris as part of the EUR 500 million raised in the fall of 2017 from international investors for its third fund to support and develop interesting business projects in CEE.

SOURCE Abris Capital Partners

