Abry Partners Announces Significant Investment in OneCare Media

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abry Partners ("Abry"), a leading Boston-based private equity firm, announced today that it has made a significant investment in OneCare Media, a leading digital content marketing business. OneCare is a privately-held company and plans to use proceeds from the investment to support ongoing growth and acquisition activities.

Headquartered in Seattle, OneCare Media maintains a proprietary portfolio of consumer-facing online destinations within the health vertical, which it monetizes through partnerships with hundreds of brands. Its leading brands in sleep, telehealth, behavioral health, and testing include SleepFoundation.org, Tuck.com; Testing.com; Help.org; and OnlineDoctor.com. For more information, visit www.onecare.com.

Bill Fish, President of OneCare, said, "The team is incredibly excited to team with Abry Partners to further OneCare Media's vision by adding their expertise and capital to our organization. Peoples' preferences shifting online for all their health and wellness needs were only accelerated due to the pandemic. Partnering with Abry will allow us to further develop our consumer-trusted, expert-driven solutions that bridge the gap between information and action."

Tyler Wick, Partner at Abry, commented, "OneCare specializes in delivering high-intent customers serving as an important link between health and wellness companies and online consumers looking for premium products and services. We are excited to provide the capital needed to help OneCare continue building its leading platform and deliver high quality, qualified consumers."

About Abry Partners

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5 billion of capital across its active funds. For more information on Abry, please visit www.abry.com.

