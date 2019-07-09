ABS Announces the Availability of TMO-API© a Cloud-Based Application Programming Interface (API) for The Mortgage Office®
Jul 09, 2019, 08:37 ET
LONG BEACH, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Business Software™ ("ABS") announced today the availability of a powerful cloud-based Application Programming Interface (API), for its flagship product, The Mortgage Office®.
TMO-API© provides a set of easy-to-use definitions and protocols that enables our clients to create applications that consume not only The Mortgage Office® underlying data but its functionality as well.
"We are excited to offer our clients a standardized connectivity interface to The Mortgage Office® that enables them to develop their own integrations to other applications." – Jerry Delgado, CEO, Applied Business Software.
About Applied Business Software
Applied Business Software is a market leader and global provider of software systems and solutions to the lending industry. ABS offers a complete suite of software products designed from the ground up to specifically address the needs of those who originate and service loans. All our products are consistently rated superior in design, system interface, expandability, and ease of use. ABS is based in Long Beach, California. For additional information about ABS's products and services, visit www.themortgageoffice.com or call (800) 833-3343.
Press Contacts
For Applied Business Software, Inc.:
Elizabeth Morales
Chief Marketing Officer
(800) 833-3343
217619@email4pr.com
www.themortgageoffice.com
SOURCE Applied Business Software
Share this article