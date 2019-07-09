ABS Announces the Availability of TMO-API© a Cloud-Based Application Programming Interface (API) for The Mortgage Office®

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Business Software™ ("ABS") announced today the availability of a powerful cloud-based Application Programming Interface (API), for its flagship product, The Mortgage Office®.

TMO-API© provides a set of easy-to-use definitions and protocols that enables our clients to create applications that consume not only The Mortgage Office® underlying data but its functionality as well.

The Leader in Loan Service Software Applied Business Software

"We are excited to offer our clients a standardized connectivity interface to The Mortgage Office® that enables them to develop their own integrations to other applications." – Jerry Delgado, CEO, Applied Business Software.

About Applied Business Software

Applied Business Software is a market leader and global provider of software systems and solutions to the lending industry. ABS offers a complete suite of software products designed from the ground up to specifically address the needs of those who originate and service loans. All our products are consistently rated superior in design, system interface, expandability, and ease of use. ABS is based in Long Beach, California. For additional information about ABS's products and services, visit www.themortgageoffice.com or call (800) 833-3343.

Press Contacts

For Applied Business Software, Inc.:

Elizabeth Morales

Chief Marketing Officer

(800) 833-3343

217619@email4pr.com

www.themortgageoffice.com

SOURCE Applied Business Software