ABS Announces the Launch of Their Web-Based Loan Origination Platform for Canada

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Business Software™ ("ABS"), makers of The Mortgage Office®, leader in loan administration and MIC management software, announced today the launch of a fully web-based loan origination system specifically designed for the Canadian market.

The Mortgage Office® has been the gold standard in Loan Administration and MIC management software for over four decades and is used by Canada's largest private lenders. This Origination platform is consistent with Applied Business Software's design, always using the most cutting-edge technology available in today's market. Among the features customers are already excited about is the introduction of ABS' Risk Rating Engine that will alert investors of a loan's health, and potential for closing. Also, included is the previously announced Filogix integration with no added BPS or setup fee.

"We are very excited about offering our Canadian customers Loan Origination through The Mortgage Office®. The seamless integration will enable them to receive deals through Filogix with no added fees. They will enjoy world class security, the simplicity of designing their own workflow, and customizing their pipeline," said Jasen Portero, COO, Applied Business Software, who spearheaded the entire process from conception to design and execution.

Applied Business Software is a market leader and global provider of software systems and solutions to the lending industry. ABS offers a complete suite of software products designed from the ground up to specifically address the needs of those who originate and service loans.

