ABS Appoints Carlos Nodarse Chief Executive Officer and Names Jerry Delgado Executive Chairman, Effective January 1, 2020

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Business Software ("ABS") today announced that Carlos Nodarse has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Jerry Delgado, currently Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed Executive Chairman. These changes are effective January 1, 2020.

Carlos is currently Chief Operating Officer of ABS, and as a member of the senior management team for over 30 years, has played an integral role in the company's business and growth strategy.

Carlos Nodarse, CEO

"Carlos is a proven leader with hard-core software development skills, product vision and the ability to bring people together. There is no better person to lead ABS into the next chapter of product innovation and growth," said Jerry Delgado, ABS' co-founder and current CEO.

"It is an honor to succeed Jerry, who has had an extraordinary tenure with ABS," Carlos said. "I am proud and delighted to serve as ABS' next CEO. The opportunities ahead for ABS are vast and varied, but to seize them we must have clear focus, and continue to bring innovative products to our customers."

ABS also announced that Jerry Delgado, ABS' co-founder and current CEO, will assume a new role as Executive Chairman, and will devote his time to supporting Nodarse in his new role, and helping with product design and direction.

About Applied Business Software

Applied Business Software is a market leader and global provider of software systems and solutions to the lending industry. ABS offers a complete suite of software products designed from the ground up to specifically address the needs of those who originate and service loans. All our products are consistently rated superior in design, system interface, expandability, and ease of use. ABS is based in Long Beach, California. For additional information about ABS's products and services, visit www.themortgageoffice.com or call (800) 833-3343.

