ABS Appoints New Chief Sales Officer

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Business Software, (ABS), the leader in loan origination and loan servicing software, announced today the appointment of AJ Poulin to Chief Sales Officer, (CSO).

Poulin began his career at ABS 19 years ago as a Sales Representative and was later promoted to Vice President of Sales. In his new role as CSO, he will oversee the Sales Department's strategy and execution worldwide, collaborating closely with marketing to develop strategic outreach to the various industries our products address.

The Mortgage Office

"I am truly excited about this amazing opportunity to lead and grow a team of rock stars that constantly overperforms and represents the most advanced loan servicing system in the industry. It's an honor to receive this appointment and I look forward to the next phase of ABS," commented AJ Poulin.

Jerry Delgado, CEO, Applied Business Software, commented: "AJ's excellent sales track record, high performance, unbridled energy and industry knowledge have been instrumental in taking our company to the next level. I am confident he will excel in this new position as he continues to lead his team, hone their skills, and increase sales revenue."

About Applied Business Software

Applied Business Software is a market leader and global provider of software systems and solutions to the lending industry. ABS offers a complete suite of software products designed from the ground up to specifically address the needs of those who originate and service loans. All our products are consistently rated superior in design, system interface, expandability and ease of use. ABS continuously updates its product line, always keeping it ahead of the curve with ever changing technology, and compliant with rules and regulations that affect the industry. It offers Cloud Hosting, SaaS and Perpetual License options which address the needs of any size company. ABS is based in Long Beach, California. For additional information about ABS's products and services, visit www.themortgageoffice.com or call (800) 833-3343.

