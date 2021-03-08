ABS-CBN TFC Selects Comscore as First National Television Measurement Provider

RESTON, Va., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced an agreement to provide The Filipino Channel (TFC), the home of Filipino stories and flagship channel of leading Filipino media and entertainment company ABS-CBN International, with national TV measurement.

This multi-year agreement, which names Comscore as TFC's first third-party measurement provider, marks a significant milestone for the network. Under the agreement, TFC will have access to Comscore's best-in-class national TV measurement to plan, transact and evaluate their audiences for programming analysis and in driving ad sales.

"The audience for Filipino content is evolving and getting diverse," said ABS-CBN International Managing Director Jun Del Rosario. "Comscore's leading industry insights will help us to better understand content performance, giving us a clearer picture of audience behavior and preferences. Aside from enabling us to better serve our subscribers, these insights will also help us design more effective solutions for advertising clients who want to reach out to the Filipino market."

"We are thrilled to partner with TFC for national TV audience measurement," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "This agreement reinforces Comscore's reputation as a leading third-party measurement partner, and we look forward to providing TFC with meaningful, actionable insights that enable them to fully understand the behaviors and needs of their audience."

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in instrumenting change in television measurement by enabling the adoption of advanced audiences and the move to impressions, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to evaluate based on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

http://www.comscore.com

