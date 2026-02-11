ABS GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LAUNCHES PRE-IPO & GROWTH FUND (IPOSX)

New interval fund provides access to private late-stage growth companies ("unicorns1")

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABS Global Investments ("ABS"), an $11 billion investment management firm specializing in differentiated global equity, emerging markets, and private market strategies, announced today the launch of its Pre-IPO & Growth Fund (IPOSX), an interval fund offering daily purchases and quarterly liquidity. The Pre-IPO & Growth Fund (IPOSX) provides investors with access to late-stage, high-growth private companies expected to be nearing liquidity events. The launch is a significant expansion of ABS's private markets platform and offers clients institutional-quality access and liquidity.

This launch comes at a time when private late-stage growth companies have expanded rapidly, with more than 1,400 global unicorns collectively valued at approximately $5 trillion2. Over the last decade, the number of companies achieving unicorn status has grown more than twentyfold, underscoring the shift in value creation from public to private markets.

ABS leverages a global network of more than 3,000 active managers and long-standing partnerships with leading growth equity, venture capital, and crossover firms to source high-quality co-investment opportunities. This network has enabled ABS to secure access to premier late-stage innovators in sectors including AI, data infrastructure, software, semiconductors, defense, and more.

The Pre-IPO & Growth Fund (IPOSX) offers daily purchases, quarterly liquidity, and immediate capital deployment. The strategy seeks to generate long term capital appreciation by primarily investing in companies expected to reach liquidity events within 12–36 months.

Laurence Russian, Founding Partner, said: "Since launching our first crossover strategy in 2021, we've seen extraordinary deal flow thanks to our global partner network. The interval fund structure emerged as the ideal vehicle for this next phase—combining access, scale, and liquidity for a broader investor base."

"For over two decades, we've built deep relationships across the late-stage private company ecosystem, allowing us to identify and access high-growth companies before they enter the public markets," added Jon Feinberg, Partner and Head of Distribution. "We believe ABS is uniquely positioned to deliver institutional-caliber private markets access to Registered Investment Advisers, high-net-worth, and institutional clients."

With the addition of the new interval fund alongside its established emerging markets mutual fund and other global equity strategies, ABS now offers a full suite of solutions tailored to the evolving needs of private wealth investors.

For informational purposes only and not investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. Please review the prospectus and risk factors carefully before investing. See prospectus for liquidity provisions and full redemption details. ABS Global Investments is a SEC-registered investment adviser; registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

About ABS Global Investments

ABS Global Investments specializes in sourcing alpha opportunities across global equity strategies. The firm currently manages approximately $11 billion across all its strategies. With offices in Stamford, CT, Hong Kong and Zurich, ABS often identifies specialized investment managers from around the world early in their life cycle. This advantage is enhanced by the firm's proprietary system, The ABSolute, which organizes research, due diligence, and risk management processes. As a majority employee-owned firm, ABS is defined by every employee's accountability, engagement, and owner mindset, the team's diligence and collaboration, and leadership's longevity and stability. By focusing on niche global equity strategies, ABS delivers commingled and customized products to both institutional investors and the private wealth channels.

For more information, visit p reipo.absinv.com

_________________________________________ 1 A unicorn is defined as a venture capital-backed private company valued at greater than $1 Billion. 2 Data provided by Pitchbook and Morningstar as of 12/13/25.



Media Contact

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

Investors should carefully consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. For this and other information about the Pre-IPO & Growth Fund (the "Fund"), please call (877) 499-9990 or download at preipo.absinv.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing or sending money.

The Fund is distributed by Paralel Distributors LLC. Paralel is unaffiliated with ABS Global Investments.

Fund Risks:

The Fund is a closed-end interval fund. The fund is new with a limited operating history.

An investment in the Fund is speculative, involves a high degree of risk, and is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is suitable only for investors who can bear the risks associated with the limited liquidity of the Fund and should be viewed as a long-term investment. The Fund will invest highly illiquid investments. Although the Fund intends to offer limited quarterly repurchase offers, repurchases are subject to conditions, may be suspended or modified, and may be funded through borrowings or asset sales at unfavorable prices. Investors may lose some or all of their investment.

The Fund invests primarily in private, illiquid, and difficult-to-value investments, including private equity, venture capital, SPVs, and pooled investment vehicles, and generally has limited control and transparency over underlying investments. The Fund is non-diversified and may concentrate investments in a limited number of issuers, increasing exposure to losses. Investments may be subject to market, leverage, valuation, foreign and emerging markets, regulatory, and conflict-of-interest risks, and may be adversely affected by economic conditions, interest rate changes, geopolitical events, or market disruptions. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective or generate returns.

Interval funds are regulated primarily under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the rules adopted under the Act; they are classified as closed-end funds, but they are very different from traditional closed-end fund in that: they are permitted to continuously offer their shares at a price based on the Fund's net asset value (NAV); their shares typically do not trade on the secondary market, and therefore there is no guarantee that shareholders will be able to sell shares when and/or in the amount desired; they are allowed to extend periodic repurchase offers of no less than 5% and no greater than 25% of the Fund's outstanding shares at NAV, as set out in the Fund's prospectus.

SOURCE ABS Global Investments