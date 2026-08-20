ABS Management and Riverbay Plaza BH LLC Announce Multiple Long-Term Lease Renewals; Yechiel Rivlin Oversees Transactions

Liberty Tax, New China and Jackson Hewitt extend commitments at Riverbay Plaza, reinforcing the shopping center's service-oriented tenant mix

RIVERVIEW, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverbay Plaza BH LLC has completed a series of long-term lease renewals at Riverbay Plaza, with North Shore Liberty Tax, New China and Jackson Hewitt each extending their commitments to the shopping center.

The transactions were overseen by Yechiel Rivlin, President of ABS Management & Development Corp., which manages the property and oversees its day-to-day operations.

The three renewals preserve a mix of tax preparation, dining and professional services that have become established parts of the center. For ownership, the transactions reflect a strategy focused not only on attracting new businesses, but also on retaining tenants that continue to serve the surrounding community.

"One of the most meaningful measures of a commercial property is whether businesses that know the property well choose to remain there," said Rivlin. "Every renewal represents an existing relationship and a tenant making a new commitment based on its experience at the center."

Riverbay Plaza is located along the U.S. 301 commercial corridor in Riverview, Florida. The property serves customers from Riverview and surrounding Hillsborough County communities through a mix of neighborhood-oriented businesses and services.

North Shore Liberty Tax and Jackson Hewitt provide tax preparation and related professional services, while New China contributes a dining component to the property's tenant mix. Together, the businesses help generate different types of customer visits and provide services used by area residents throughout the year.

For ABS Management, the renewals illustrate an important part of long-term shopping center ownership: recognizing the value of businesses that have already established themselves at a property.

"New leasing is important, but successful ownership is not about creating turnover simply to create activity," Rivlin said. "When a tenant continues to fit the property, serves its customers successfully and wants to remain, retaining that business can be every bit as valuable as bringing in someone new."

ABS Management & Development Corp. works with commercial tenants throughout the life of their leases, with an emphasis on responsive management, property maintenance, communication and long-range planning.

That approach is particularly relevant to neighborhood shopping centers, where restaurants and service-oriented businesses increasingly complement traditional retailers and give customers multiple reasons to visit a property.

The company continues to evaluate leasing and property improvement opportunities at Riverbay Plaza while maintaining relationships with businesses that have established a successful presence at the center.

The latest renewals extend those relationships and provide additional continuity for Riverbay Plaza as ownership continues its long-term management of the property.

About ABS Management & Development Corp.

ABS Management & Development Corp., led by President Yechiel Rivlin, owns and manages commercial real estate properties across the United States. The company focuses on long-term ownership, proactive property management, strategic leasing and building lasting relationships with commercial tenants.

SOURCE ABSMgt