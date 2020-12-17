Absa Group and its CEO Win Big at the Global Brands Magazine Awards 2020

DODOMA, Tanzania, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Absa Bank Tanzania Limited (ABT) was awarded the "Fastest Growing Banking Brand, Tanzania 2020" and the MD, Abdi Mohamed was recognized as the "Best Banking CEO, Tanzania 2020" by Global Brands Magazine during the 2020 Global Brand Awards Program. The Bank was recognized with this prestigious honour for playing a pivotal role in the banking sector.

The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognize global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors.

On winning the award, Abdi Mohamed, MD at ABT commented: "This award is an honour for me personally and for Absa Bank Tanzania. I dedicate this award to the entire Absa Tanzania team whose dedication and hard work has made it possible. The enabling environment created by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) and the close working partnership with the Tanzania Bankers Association (TBA) has been a key factor. Within this framework of partnership I will continue to play my role in promoting the growth of the Tanzania economy."

About Absa Bank Tanzania Limited:

Absa Bank Tanzania is part of Absa Group Limited, an African financial services group that aims to be the pride of the continent. Absa Group Limited is listed on the JSE in South Africa and is one of Africa's largest diversified financial services groups with a presence in 12 countries across the continent and around 42, 000 employees

We're committed to finding local solutions to uniquely local challenges and everything we do is focused on adding value. To this end, we offer our clients a range of retail, business, corporate and investment, and wealth management solutions. We also ensure a positive impact in all the countries where we operate.

About Global Brand Awards:

Global Brand Awards was established with the aim of honouring excellence in performance and rewarding companies across different sectors. The brand awards bring limelight to organizations who have performed remarkably well in the field of Finance, Education, Hospitality, Automobiles, Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate and Technology. The GBM Brand Awards aim to recognize key players who make progress toward excellence and giving a stage to acknowledge their efforts.

