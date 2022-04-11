Absalon White Jr. Creates New Black Led Comic Book Universe

CASA GRANDE, Ariz., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Absalon White Jr. " instagram.com/absalonwhitejr " a 21 year old African American comic book writer from Arizona, has launched his very own black led comic book universe "Verendus Comics." He first began writing at the age of 14, and 6 years later, his first comic book "Instant" was released February 14, 2022 on Amazon " https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09SKJS3D4 ", the Kindle app, and Comixology! You can check out the trailer for Instant below!

Instant - Official Trailer Absalon White Jr. Instant

He may be the author of Instant, but 21 year old Absalon White Jr. is also the titular character of the energetic superhero series, Instant. In this fast paced (pun intended) series, Absalon White Jr. is a 19 year old kid from Chandler, Arizona who obtains the power of super speed, in a tragic accident. Not wanting the powers that were forced upon him, Absalon White Jr. seeks to find the person responsible for giving him super speed, while also trying to accept what he can't change…for now.

"The reason I created a superhero universe centering around black superheroes, is simply because there aren't enough black superheroes in the world. If I were to ask your average Joe who doesn't know anything about superheroes, to name 5 white superheroes, he could do that in a heartbeat, but if I were to ask that same person to name 5 black superheroes, he'd have a hard time naming 2, let alone 5. And so I wanted to create a black led comic book universe that other kids and adults that look like me, can have superheroes that look like them, to look up to. With all that being said, I don't want there to be any confusion, my comics are not only for the black community, my comics are for the world, and for every ethnicity to enjoy and relate to. Whether you're black, white, Hispanic, Asian etc. my comics are for all. And I hope that anyone who reads my comics no matter their ethnicity, is able to connect with my superheroes on a personal level and see themselves in my heroes."

If you would like to stay up to date with everything regarding Absalon White Jr. and his comic book universe, follow his Instagram " instagram.com/absalonwhitejr " and don't forget to check out Instant, available now on Amazon " https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09SKJS3D4 ", the Kindle app, and Comixology!

