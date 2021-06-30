Absci Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Absci Corporation ("Absci"), the synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as next-generation therapeutics, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Absci has applied to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ABSI.

J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, BofA Securities, Cowen, and Stifel will act as joint book running managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been publicly filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Absci

Absci is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. We built our Integrated Drug Creation™ Platform to accelerate discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Biotech and pharma innovators partner with us to develop new protein-based drugs, including those that may be impossible to make with other technologies. Our goal is to enable the creation of better medicines by Translating Ideas into Drugs™.

