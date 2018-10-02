AbSci Establishes New Collaboration with Sanofi

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AbSci, a global leader in biotherapeutic discovery and manufacturing technologies, today announced a collaboration with Sanofi. Under the terms of the agreement, AbSci will apply its breakthrough E.coli manufacturing platform, SoluProTM, and its novel optimization assay system, to two of Sanofi's biotherapeutic molecules. AbSci's proprietary technology platform is designed with the ability to rapidly achieve optimized, scalable, high-quality, high-titer production of any class of biotherapeutic molecule, including traditionally difficult to manufacture molecules and next-generation scaffolds. The collaboration will take place at AbSci and be funded by Sanofi.

"It is exciting to partner with a renowned company like Sanofi," said Sean McClain, CEO of AbSci. "This collaboration illustrates the need for new expression technologies that are capable of producing these next-generation antibody and protein scaffolds. We've shown SoluProTM can uniquely deliver on this industry need."

About AbSci

AbSci is a global leader in biomanufacturing technologies. Its patented SoluPro™ expression platform rapidly produces complex proteins, ranging from mAbs, Fabs, enzymes, hormones and peptides to the most novel classes of biotherapeutics, at high-titers and high-quality. AbSci's unique approach increases discovery throughput, accelerates development, reduces manufacturing costs, and increase plant capacity for the biopharmaceutical industry. For more information, please visit www.absci.com.

