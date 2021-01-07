AbSci to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AbSci, a leading synthetic biology company enabling drug discovery and biomanufacturing of next generation biotherapeutics, today announced that Sean McClain, Founder and CEO, will present virtually at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 7:25 a.m. PT / 10:25 a.m. ET.

About AbSci

AbSci is ushering in a new era of biopharmaceutical discovery and manufacturing technologies, designing and programming E. coli bacteria to produce challenging biologics at commercial scale. AbSci's patented SoluPro(R) expression platform enables rapid and robust production of complex proteins, ranging from antibodies, antibody fragments, enzymes, hormones and peptides, to emerging novel classes of biotherapeutics. AbSci's discovery engine and Protein Printing™ technology offer unprecedented efficiencies by enabling simultaneous optimization of drug candidate potency and affinity combined with high-titer cell line development. The system increases discovery throughput, accelerates commercial process development, reduces manufacturing costs, and increases plant capacity for biopharmaceutical partners, enabling novel biologics to advance to market and creating a new gold standard in biotherapeutic discovery and production. For more information, please visit https://www.absci.com .

