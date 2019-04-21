Absen Recognized as One of China's Best Managed Companies

SHENZHEN, China, April 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The professional LED display manufacturer, Absen (SZSE: 300389), has been announced as one of China's "Best Managed Companies" in the Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards (BMC) Programme in March 2019.

The BMC program is a global initiative to identify and recognize private companies with advanced management ideas and excellent business performance. It was initiated in China in August 2018.

Commenting on the award, CFO of Absen, Chelsea Huang said, "The Best Managed Companies Awards examines every facet of an organization and we are very proud that Absen fulfils all the requirements. This prestigious award is a fantastic recognition for the overall success of Absen based on the clear strategic direction and organizational structure, outstanding financial performance, strong risk management ability and inspiring corporate culture. This award will boost our confidence in continuing to improve our business management as well as our products and services".

A judging panel conducted a detailed qualification and judging process at a broad range of criteria under the headings of strategy, capability, commitment and financial performance. Absen impressed the panel with "management excellence" and was recognized one of the best managed companies of "industry leadership, global thinking, long-term strategy, innovative development and people-oriented".

With a reputation of providing high quality LED displays, the award-winning brand Absen, which is celebrating 10 consecutive years of being No. 1 in exporting LED panels, has been focused on the LED display business for more than 18 years. It boasts advanced manufacturing and a developed customer service network with 15 domestic and overseas companies worldwide and attaches great importance to innovation. In 2018, Absen achieved revenue of nearly 2 billion RMB, with a year-on-year growth of 29%. Its investment in R&D is 3% higher than other companies in the industry.

What especially separates Absen apart from other companies in the industry is its extraordinary financial stability, which enables it to be trusted by its global clients like Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL).

"By launching the first BMC program in China, Deloitte worked with partners in various sectors to nominate candidates, review candidates' information, organize Best Managed CEO Lab on-site review and mentorship, and arrange reviews by an Independent Review Committee. The final list of 23 winners shows management excellence across different sectors," said Zhao Jian, lead partner of the BMC Program.

