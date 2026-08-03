AbsenceSoft Introduces Payroll Calculations to Simplify Pay Management for Leaves

New capability reduces errors, reconciliation time, and risk for teams calculating leave pay

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbsenceSoft, a leading provider of leave and accommodations management SaaS solutions, today announced Payroll Calculations, a platform module that connects leave administrators and payroll teams by bringing pay calculations into the same system used to manage employee leave.

AbsenceSoft Payroll Calculations

A single employee's leave can trigger three, four, or five overlapping policies at once, each with a different pay percentage, salary cap, and eligibility window. Yet many HRIS platforms don't handle these calculations, leaving organizations to rely on spreadsheets, manual handoffs, and institutional knowledge. Nationally, many HR teams continue to manage leave-related compliance manually with spreadsheets, according to AbsenceSoft's 2026 State of Leave and Accommodations Report. Reliance on manual processes not only creates compliance exposure from overpayments or underpayments but a miscalculated or delayed paycheck can directly damage employee experience and erode trust: 40% of employees say they would consider leaving their job after a poor leave experience. Payroll Calculations simplifies the process by applying the relevant policies and calculations within AbsenceSoft. For one customer with approximately 1,900 covered lives, biweekly payroll processing time dropped from 16 hours to two hours, an 87% reduction.

Leave administrators gain a single, authoritative pay estimate to share with payroll, replacing the back-and-forth guesswork that slows cases down and helping them close faster. Payroll teams get policy-compliant leave pay calculations generated directly from the platform, reducing errors and reconciliation work that comes with estimating from the other side. Employees are paid accurately and on time during one of the more stressful periods of their working lives.

Unlike other solutions that are detached from an organization's compliance data, Payroll Calculations is built into the AbsenceSoft Compliance Engine™ (ACE). This provides greater visibility and control over each calculation. Pay is automatically recalculated whenever a leave date adjustment, status adjudication change, and base wage or pay order changes, with a complete audit trail throughout.

It draws on an employee's pay history and applicable policies, including company-paid programs, short-term disability, and state wage replacement benefits, to calculate gross leave pay. It accounts for state benefit offsets so employers pay only their portion, and generates pay-period-level breakdowns ready for export to payroll.

"Payroll and leave have lived in separate systems for too long, costing organizations time, money, and trust," said Jaclyn Zhuang, Chief Product Officer at AbsenceSoft. "AbsenceSoft's Payroll Calculations closes that gap. The pay estimate now lives inside the same compliance engine our customers already trust, so the calculation and the policy logic that drives it finally live in one place. Early adopters in financial services, healthcare, retail and other industries are already seeing the difference, and we're excited to bring this to the organizations that rely on AbsenceSoft every day."

Southern Illinois Healthcare has been among the early customers implementing Payroll Calculations. Their experience so far offers a preview of the impact the module is designed to have once fully live.

"Our current process for calculating leave related pay is manual and time consuming, which is exactly why we wanted early access to Payroll Calculations. We're excited to see what it does for our team once we're fully up and running" said Esther Kabwe, HR Leave and Absence Case Navigator.

"Before AbsenceSoft launched Payroll Calculations, we calculated employees' leave of absence related payroll manually," said Mike Roedig, CIO at Charles Taylor, a third-party administrator (TPA). "We were really excited and eager to get going — we've already started to see where the time savings will come in, and we're really excited to be able to have clients run these reports themselves without any intervention from us."

"As a TPA managing leave of absence programs across a large book of employer clients, keeping payroll calculations accurate and consistent has always been a priority," said Bethany Kinerson, Sr. Client Services Manager at OneDigital. "Having that functionality built directly into AbsenceSoft has really simplified our process. Once we have an employer's data, configuration is straightforward, and the onboarding process has been very helpful. For a team like ours handling this at scale, that kind of efficiency really does make a difference."

After a successful customer beta, Payroll Calculations becomes generally available August 18 as a separate add-on to the AbsenceSoft platform.

For more information, visit https://absencesoft.com/payroll-calculations/.

About AbsenceSoft

AbsenceSoft is a leading provider of leave and accommodations management SaaS solutions. We deliver scalable, easy-to-use, and configurable software to easily and efficiently manage 200+ statutory policies like FMLA, ADA, and PWFA. Our software streamlines and automates leave and accommodations processes, ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations while elevating the employee experience. Built by leave professionals, for leave professionals, AbsenceSoft is trusted by employers across industries, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and Professional Employee Organizations (PEOs) to manage over seven million lives. We are widely recognized for our top-tier customer service and robust customer community engagement. Learn more at absencesoft.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Jordan King

386.688.1821

[email protected]

SOURCE AbsenceSoft