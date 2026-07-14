AbsenceSoft Names Jaclyn Zhuang Chief Product Officer as Company Surpasses 10,000 Organizations and 8 Million Employees Supported

Appointment builds out executive team as AbsenceSoft accelerates investment in product and market growth

DENVER, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbsenceSoft, a leading provider of leave and accommodations management SaaS solutions, today announced the appointment of Jaclyn Zhuang as Chief Product Officer. The appointment comes as AbsenceSoft surpasses 10,000 organizations and 8 million employees supported on its platform. It further rounds out an executive team the company has built out over the past six months, joining Chief Technology Officer Kirk Matson, Chief Financial Officer Megan Wood, and Chief Revenue Officer Joe Frassica.

Jaclyn Zhuang, AbsenceSoft Chief Product Officer

As CPO, Zhuang will lead AbsenceSoft's product strategy, roadmap, and AI integration, applying practical, purposeful innovation to help organizations navigate evolving leave and accommodations requirements while enhancing the experience for both HR teams and employees.

"We're pleased to welcome Jaclyn to AbsenceSoft as we hit the next stage of growth," said Chris Murphy, AbsenceSoft CEO. "As we scale past 10,000 organizations and 8 million employees supported, we're doubling down on product innovation to remain ahead of an increasingly complex compliance landscape. Jaclyn has a proven record of building market-leading software, and her deep enterprise SaaS experience makes her exactly the right product leader for us as we continue to grow."

Zhuang brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling technology products across enterprise SaaS, AI-native platforms, and global consumer technology. She joins AbsenceSoft from Eightfold AI, an AI-native talent intelligence platform serving Fortune 500 companies, where she served as Vice President of Product and General Manager. She previously led the Experience Platform organization at Atlassian, overseeing cloud migration, platform strategy, and AI-powered features across Jira and the broader Atlassian ecosystem. Earlier she held product leadership roles at Zoom and Meta.

"I'm excited to join Chris and the team at such a pivotal time for AbsenceSoft," said Zhuang. "They've already built a proven solution that's trusted by thousands of organizations. As leave and accommodations compliance becomes increasingly complex, there's a clear opportunity to build on that with AI to create an even more intuitive leave and accommodations experience for HR teams and employees, while also dramatically reducing their risk of costly compliance errors."

About AbsenceSoft

AbsenceSoft is a leading provider of leave and accommodations management SaaS solutions. We deliver scalable, easy-to-use, and configurable software to easily and efficiently manage 200+ statutory policies like FMLA, ADA, and PWFA. Our software streamlines and automates leave and accommodations processes, ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations while elevating the employee experience. Built by leave professionals, for leave professionals, AbsenceSoft is trusted by employers across industries, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and Professional Employee Organizations (PEOs) to manage over eight million lives. We are widely recognized for our top-tier customer service and robust customer community engagement. Learn more at absencesoft.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE AbsenceSoft