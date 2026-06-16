AbsenceSoft Names Joe Frassica Chief Revenue Officer

Veteran HCM sales leader from ADP and Paycor tapped to scale the company's next phase of growth

DENVER, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbsenceSoft, a leading employee leave management and accommodations platform, today announced the appointment of Joe Frassica as Chief Revenue Officer. The hire reflects the company's accelerated growth and the rising demand employers face to manage leave, accommodations, and compliance more effectively. He will lead AbsenceSoft's revenue operations.

Joe Frassica, AbsenceSoft CRO

"We're thrilled to welcome Joe to AbsenceSoft," said Chris Murphy, AbsenceSoft CEO. "With state leave laws expanding and accommodations requests on the rise, we're in business to reduce legal and financial exposure for the C-suite, while ensuring the best possible employee experience. Joe has a proven record of building revenue organizations that scale, and his deep HCM experience makes him exactly the right person for this moment."

Frassica brings more than 25 years of HCM sales leadership, including nearly two decades at ADP where he rose to Senior Division Vice President and led an inside sales organization of more than 900 associates. At Paycor, he held several senior leadership roles over six years, including EVP of Digital Sales and, most recently, CRO. He joined ahead of the company's IPO and helped drive ARR growth from approximately $275 million to more than $750 million. Frassica has led direct, indirect, inside, and digital sales teams across some of the largest and most demanding companies in the HCM industry.

"AbsenceSoft is defining a category that every large employer has to get right. I joined because the market is real, the product is proven, and the company is poised to win. I am looking forward to working alongside Chris and the AbsenceSoft team to continue expanding its impact," said Frassica.

About AbsenceSoft

AbsenceSoft is a leading leave management and accommodations platform. We deliver scalable, easy-to-use, and configurable software to easily and efficiently manage 250+ statutory policies like the FMLA, the ADA, the PWFA. Our software streamlines and automates leave and accommodations processes, ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations while elevating the employee experience. Built by leave professionals, for leave professionals, AbsenceSoft is trusted by employers across industries, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and Professional Employee Organizations (PEOs) to manage over seven million lives. We are widely recognized for our top-tier customer service and robust customer community engagement. Learn more at absencesoft.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE AbsenceSoft