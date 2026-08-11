AbsenceSoft Named No. 2685 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company Recognized for 120% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbsenceSoft, a leading provider of leave and accommodations management SaaS solutions, today announced it has been ranked No. 2685 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

AbsenceSoft was named to the Inc. 5000 list

This marks AbsenceSoft's second appearance on the Inc. 5000, following its 2024 ranking. The repeat recognition reflects the company's continued growth and expanding impact as organizations invest more heavily in modern leave and accommodations management.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the second time is a meaningful milestone at an exciting time for the company," said Chris Murphy, AbsenceSoft CEO. "This reflects our accelerating momentum and market demand. Managing leave and accommodations has never been more complex, and there's never been more pressure on organizations to get it right. We're proud to support more than 10,000 employers and over 7 million employees, and we see tremendous market opportunity ahead as we continue to grow our team, expand our platform, and scale."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About AbsenceSoft

AbsenceSoft is a leading leave management and accommodations platform. We deliver scalable, easy-to-use, and configurable software to easily and efficiently manage 200+ statutory policies like the FMLA, the ADA, and the PWFA. Our software streamlines and automates leave and accommodations processes, ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations while elevating the employee experience. Built by leave professionals, for leave professionals, AbsenceSoft is trusted by employers across industries, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and Professional Employee Organizations (PEOs) to manage over seven million lives. We are widely recognized for our top-tier customer service and robust customer community engagement. Learn more at absencesoft.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact:

Jordan King

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SOURCE AbsenceSoft