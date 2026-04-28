AbsenceSoft adds financial leadership as demand for leave and accommodations management accelerates with rising compliance risk

DENVER, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbsenceSoft , a leading employee leave management and accommodations platform, today announced the appointment of Megan Wood as Chief Financial Officer. Wood brings more than 20 years of finance, strategy, and operations leadership across high-growth technology companies and will play a central role in driving AbsenceSoft's growth strategy.

AbsenceSoft Appoints Megan Wood as Chief Financial Officer

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the company. Demand for leave and accommodations management is accelerating, driven by expanding state leave laws, rising accommodation requests, and growing compliance exposure. As a result, organizations are facing increased operational and financial risk tied to how these processes are managed. AbsenceSoft is scaling its platform and team to help employers bring greater structure and consistency to leave and accommodations by leveraging intelligent automation, centralized data, and built-in compliance guidance.

"The market opportunity in front of AbsenceSoft is significant, and Megan brings the right financial and operational depth to meet it. Her proven track record at fast-growth, innovative companies on similar trajectories made her the clear choice. We are building something significant in this category, and Megan's appointment reflects that ambition," said Chris Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of AbsenceSoft.

Wood has spent her career building the financial and operational infrastructure that enables fast-growth, innovative technology companies to scale with confidence. Her experience spans strategic planning, pricing, M&A, and building the financial foundation required to scale effectively. Most recently, she served as CFO and COO at Peerspace. Prior to that, she was Chief Strategy Officer at DigitalOcean, where she helped scale the business from $350 million to $750 million in annual recurring revenue. She's also held a variety of roles across NerdWallet, Maxar Technologies, Bain & Company, Citigroup, and others.

"Leave is one of the most personal and consequential moments in an employee's life, and when it's handled well, it changes the relationship between an employer and their people. The compliance landscape is getting more complex, workforce expectations are shifting, and the cost of getting this wrong is real and growing for employers. AbsenceSoft is solving a problem that matters deeply, and there's a significant opportunity ahead to help more organizations get it right. I'm excited to be part of that work," said Wood.

About AbsenceSoft

AbsenceSoft is a leading provider of leave and accommodations management SaaS solutions. We deliver scalable, easy-to-use, and configurable software to easily and efficiently manage 200+ statutory policies like FMLA, ADA, and PWFA. Our software streamlines and automates leave and accommodations processes, ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations while elevating the employee experience. Built by leave professionals, for leave professionals, AbsenceSoft is trusted by employers across industries, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and Professional Employee Organizations (PEOs) to manage over seven million lives. We are widely recognized for our top-tier customer service and robust customer community engagement. Learn more at absencesoft.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

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SOURCE AbsenceSoft