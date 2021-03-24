Absinthia's Bottled Spirits Releases Absinthia Verte

OAKLAND, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Absinthia's Bottled Spirits (@Absinthia_Absinthe), a woman-owned artisan spirits company, has released Absinthia Verte, the follow-up to its inaugural and Gold Medal-winning Absinthia Blanche.

Absinthia Verte organic absinthe made from a vintage swiss recipe Absinthia Absinthe Portfolio

"As an unregulated category, there are a lot of 'crapsinthes' on the market that use artificial ingredients and dyes to achieve the end product. Absinthia absinthes are carefully crafted according to a vintage Swiss recipe using all-natural ingredients and no sugar," said J. Absinthia Vermut, founder and creator of Absinthia's Bottled Spirits. "We start with a neutral spirit made from biodynamic grapes from California, and distilled that with organic herbs – fresh wormwood (artemesia absinthium), star anise, fennel seed, and coriander seed – from an organic farm in Oregon. The result is an aromatic, brilliantly clear and modern take on absinthe, launched in 2018 as Absinthia Blanche."

To create the beautiful peridot green of the Verte, Absinthia distills the Blanche with organic artemisia pontica, anise hyssop, and lemon balm. The Verte has a natural sweetness and earthier flavor than the Blanche. It is delicious neat, on the rocks, with a splash of cold water, or in a cocktail.

"I started with the release of the Blanche because out of the still, it was delicious," said Vermut. "Also, we knew if we released a blanche and a verte at the same time, most absinthe drinkers would gravitate to the better known verte. The blanche is so delicious that we wanted to make sure our customers tried it first – and they did."

Absinthia Blanche has received several awards, including a Gold Medal from the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2018.

Absinthia Facts:

Farm to glass authentic absinthe from a vintage Swiss recipe

Twice distilled in California in a copper pot from biodynamic grapes and fresh herbs

in a copper pot from biodynamic grapes and fresh herbs 110 proof (55% ABV)

Blanche SRP $44.99 (375ml)

(375ml) Verte SRP $44.99 (375ml)

About Absinthia's Bottled Spirits:

Absinthia's Bottled Spirits is a WBENC-certified woman-owned artisan craft beverage business based in Oakland, California. The passion of founder J. Absinthia Vermut, the company began hand crafting absinthe according to an authentic Swiss recipe in 2017. Distilled in a copper pot from biodynamic grapes, grown in California, and fresh organic herbs – wormwood, anise, fennel, and coriander – from Oregon, Absinthia Blanche was awarded a Gold Medal in 2018 at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Absinthe Verte was launched in 2021. Absinthia's absinthes are distributed in key markets and available online . For more information, visit www.absinthia.com.

Follow Absinthia's Bottled Spirits on Social Media: @Absinthia_Absinthe #Absinthia #GreenFairy

Samples and hi-res photography are available on request. Contact Laura Peet, PeetCom Inc. [email protected]

Media Contact:

Laura Peet, PeetCom Inc.

(917) 860-6285

[email protected]

SOURCE Absinthia's Bottled Spirits

Related Links

http://www.absinthia.com

