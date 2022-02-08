Absinthia's Bottled Spirits Releases Barrel Aged Absinthe

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Absinthia's Bottled Spirits (@AbsinthiasBottledSpirits), a woman-owned artisan spirits company, has released Absinthia Barrel Aged Absinthe, an aged version of their award-winning Absinthia Blanche.

"Absinthe has always had a storied reputation – some based in myth and other in fact – but it is a wonderful canvas for innovation," said Absinthia Vermut, Founder and creator of Absinthia's Bottled Spirits. "I knew that the time was right to leverage American passion for aged brown spirits into creating a new chapter for Absinthe in the US."

The Absinthia Bottled Spirits portfolio of authentic absinthes. Absinthia's Bottled Spirits launches barrel aged variant.

The Absinthes are crafted in California using vintage Swiss recipes. They are distilled in California in a small batch copper pot still and distilled a second time with organic botanicals such as fresh wormwood (artemesia absinthium), star anise, fennel seed, and coriander seed from Oregon. The Barrel Aged expression is aged for 6 months in 30-gallon American Oak Heavy Charred barrels that previously held distilled neutral spirit for one year.

"I've wanted to make a barrel aged Absinthe for some time," said Vermut. "The months spent maturing in a charred barrel mellows the anise and brings out delicious creamy notes of vanilla and caramel that blend beautifully with the other botanicals. It is deliciously balanced and will be a distinctive addition to modern mixology."

The new Barrel Aged Absinthe has already been picked up by Monsieur Marcel Gourmet Market in Los Angeles.

Absinthia Facts:

Farm to bottle authentic absinthe from a vintage Swiss recipe

Twice distilled in California in a copper pot from grapes and herbs

in a copper pot from grapes and herbs Aged for 6 months in 30-gallon American Oak Heavy Charred barrels that held distilled neutral spirit for one year

110 proof (55% ABV)

Barrel Aged SRP $44.99 (375ml)

(375ml) Blanche SRP $44.99 (375ml)

(375ml) Verte SRP $44.99 (375ml)

About Absinthia's Bottled Spirits

Absinthia's Bottled Spirits is a WBENC-certified woman-owned artisan craft beverage business based in Oakland, California. The passion of founder Absinthia Vermut, the company celebrates unique and bold flavors using craft spirits from high-quality ingredients produced in ways that respect the environment. The brands in the Absinthia's Bottled Spirits portfolio include a trio of authentic absinthes and a range of craft cocktail spirits. Absinthe Bottled Spirits strike the balance between timeless flavor and modern mixology and are distributed in key markets. For more information email [email protected] or visit www.absinthia.com

