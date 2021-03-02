Absolunet Achieves Platinum Partner Status with Optimizely (formerly Episerver)

Platinum partnership level requires multiple specializations, certified developers and ecosystem-specific training

MONTREAL, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Absolunet has attained Platinum Partner Status with Optimizely . The firm's years of experience helping brands, manufacturers and distributors with B2B eCommerce and digital transformation has created deep expertise in systems integration, dating back to Insite B2B, which was acquired by Episerver.

"The global COVID pandemic has accelerated the need to fast-forward digital transformations in B2B and Optimizely is one of the most exciting B2B Commerce platforms right now. Their investment in creating intuitive buying experiences, combined with the proven reliability of the Insite and Episerver legacies, make for a powerful B2B Commerce platform," says Charles Desjardins, Absolunet CEO, recently named among the 30 most influential people in eCommerce . "With Optimizely's announcement of their global expansion and the Optimizely B2B Commerce Cloud, first in the UK and Ireland then to continental Europe and beyond, B2B Commerce and digital transformation is about to get easier, more exciting and more accessible to brands and manufacturers than ever before!"

Optimizely (formerly Episerver) was named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Quadrant for Digital Experience .

"At a time when companies must think digital first, Absolunet's investment into earning the Platinum status reflects their immense commitment and ability to help companies compete digitally," said Matt Pilgrim, regional vice president of partner development at Episerver. Diane Schmidt, Regional Vice President, Partner Development, Americas adds that "Both Absolunet and Episerver are experiencing sustained growth as the result of delivering world-class projects to customers who are optimizing the end-to-end digital experience."

Growing Need for .NET Developers

Absolunet is looking to hire senior .NET developers to continue to streamline its growing .NET and Optimizely/Episerver practice.

About Absolunet

Absolunet is a professional services firm specializing in commerce and digital transformations . We help some of North America's iconic brands and distributors fast-forward their digital transformation, bridge the eCommerce gap and put customers at the heart of their experience, profitably.

