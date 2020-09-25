Absolut Care of Aurora Park Welcomes Dr. Paul Shields

EAST AURORA, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Paul Shields, a respected medical professional affiliated with Great Lakes Health Systems and General Physician, PC, will be joining Absolut Care's team of dedicated caregivers.

With more than 20 years in the medical field, Dr. Shields' breadth of clinical and personal experience in a skilled nursing setting makes him a valuable asset to the facility.

Dr. Shields holds degrees from Gannon University and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He is affiliated with the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians, American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians, American Osteopathic Association, New York Medical Society, and Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association.

The team at Absolut Care is confident that families of Absolut Care residents will be pleased with the level of care Dr. Shields will provide.

Dr. Shield's integration will begin on October 1, 2020. For any questions, please call (716) 652-1560, or email [email protected] .

About Absolut Care

Absolut Care provides quality long-term care, subacute rehabilitation, memory care, and respite care for short-term stays. Absolut Care prides itself on a highly committed team of highly-trained medical professionals, state-of-the-art facilities, and excellent leadership to deliver quality care to its residents and patients.

