Absolut Care Staying Connected While Apart

EAST AURORA, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees at the long-term care facility, Absolut Care Aurora Park have been doing their best to stay connected while apart, both with the community and residents' family members via Zoom meetings.

Aurora Park Administrator, Stacy Bastian, will host two Town Hall Zoom Meetings on November 17th, 2020. There will be a community session from 11 am – 12 noon open to the public and a family member session from 12 noon – 1 pm reserved for residents' loved ones.

The discussion will feature highlights and updates about Absolut Care Aurora Park and the introduction of its new Medical Director, Dr. Paul Shields.

Dr. Shields will share an overview of his background and experience and introduce the new partnership with Aurora Park. In addressing the new dynamic that he'll bring to the facility, he will also cover topics such as community resources, care during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more.

Community members looking to attend the session can register here .

Family members looking to join may register here.

The staff at Absolut Care Aurora Park will continue to promote open communication during these times. They are committed to bridging the gap between staff, community, and residents' family members.

About Absolut Care

Absolut Care is a family of six nursing and rehabilitation facilities located throughout Upstate New York. Our state-of-the-art environments include highly-trained medical directors, registered/licensed nurses, specialized therapists, geriatricians, and more.

If you are in search of a long-term care facility with a wide variety of care services, Absolut Care's Aurora Park location may be a good fit for you or your loved one. Contact us here for more information.

