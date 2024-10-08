ABSOLUT® CHAMPIONS INCLUSIVITY & FRIENDSHIP BY BRINGING PEOPLE TOGETHER OVER COCKTAILS FOR UNIVERSAL PICTURES' NEW CINEMATIC EVENT, WICKED

"Absolut's partnership with WICKED invites fans to mix it up with unexpected friendships and cocktails with the ultimate WICKED entertaining experience, celebrating self-discovery and acceptance, core themes of our brand DNA," said Reshma Dhati, Senior Brand Director for Absolut. "We hope to bring together friends to join in the excitement of the cultural phenomenon of WICKED and the film's enduring lesson about the power of inclusion."

Introducing the "WICKED Cocktails Straight from Oz" cocktail kit, which includes everything needed to mix up enchanting cocktails at home with friends new and old. Recipes include the Absolut Kahlúa x Ozspresso Martini, Absolut x Ozmopolitan, Malibu x Popular Pink Punch, Skrewball x Thrillifying Nutty Elixir, as well as Absolut x Wickedly Dirty Martini – a specialty green cocktail inspired by Absolut partner and WICKED enthusiast, Evan Ross Katz.

Additionally, each kit will include a Fandango code1 that can be redeemed towards the purchase of a movie ticket to see WICKED in theaters and one lucky fan will have the chance to win a trip2 to the WICKED premiere in Los Angeles for two, along with airfare and two-night hotel accommodations. The worldwide premiere of WICKED will be in early November, featuring custom activations and bar from Pernod Ricard. Starting today, cocktail kits will be available for purchase on CocktailCourier (SRP: $155.99) and fans can share an image of their favorite WICKED cocktail creation here for a chance to win (no purchase necessary).

"If you know me, you know I'm a huge WICKED fan who genuinely loves to bring people together," said Evan Ross Katz - writer, podcast host, cultural commentator. "So of course I love to host dinner parties where we enjoy great food, cocktails and celebrate pop culture by creating a space where everyone can just be themselves. My drink of choice is a Dirty Vodka Martini, so it's been so fun partnering with Absolut to create a special WICKED-themed green twist on my go-to martini with edible green glitter. It's part of the kit and will be at my next dinner party so don't be shy and give the Absolut Wickedly Dirty Martini a try!"

Through these WICKED cocktails, Absolut and the Pernod Ricard portfolio are helping 21+ consumers immerse themselves in the magical world of WICKED. Before the show, fans can transform their homes into a pink and green kaleidoscope of color with the WICKED-themed cocktails. At theaters3, there will be limited-edition cocktails offered to add an extra layer of delight. But the magic doesn't end there, the night continues at select bars and restaurants3 where friends can enjoy these specialty cocktails while sharing the night's unforgettable moments. This journey is set to become the highlight of November and December, an unparalleled non-holiday celebration. And these brands will be there every step of the way, ensuring this experience is nothing short of spectacular.

To learn more, follow @AbsolutUS and be sure to see Universal Pictures' WICKED only in theaters November 22, 2024.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. ABSOLUT® VODKA. PRODUCT OF SWEDEN. 40% ALC./VOL. DISTILLED FROM GRAIN. ©2024 IMPORTED BY ABSOLUT SPIRITS CO., NEW YORK, NY.

1Up to $15 total ticket price + associated fees/charges to see WICKED at Fandango partner theaters in the US. Please note this opportunity is exclusively for those 21+.

2No purchase necessary to enter or win. Purchasing a product will not improve your chances of winning. Must be legal resident of the (50) U.S. or D.C., age 21 or older as of date of entry. Registration begins at 12:00a ET on 10/7/2024 and ends at 11:59p ET on 10/30/2024. To enter, and for complete official rules including eligibility, prize details, ARV and questions/comments, visit www.WickedCocktailsContest.com. Odds of winning based upon total number of eligible entries received, skill of entrant in creation of Wicked Cocktail photo and decisions of judges. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. Sponsor: Pernod Ricard USA, 250 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10177. ©2024 Imported by Pernod Ricard USA, New York, NY. © Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.

3Select AMC Theatres (Absolut & Malibu), Marcus Theatres (Altos, Absolut, Malibu), Cinemark Theatres (Jameson & Malibu), Regal Cinemas (Jameson & Malibu), CMX Cinemas, Bonefish Grill (Absolut & Kahlua).

