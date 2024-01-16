Absolut® Introduces A New Era Of The Vodka Cran™ With The Absolut Vodka And Ocean Spray® Cranberry Ready-To-Drink Range

The iconic collaboration between Absolut Vodka & Ocean Spray® delivers one of America's favorite vodka cocktails¹ in a convenient format

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Absolut® officially introduces the Absolut and Ocean Spray® Vodka Cranberry cocktail in a ready-to-drink (RTD) format now available in the US.

Inspired by the classic combination of Absolut Vodka and Ocean Spray® Cranberry Juice, the new Vodka Cran™ RTD range combines the highest quality premium vodka from Absolut (#1 premium imported vodka²) with real cranberry juice from Ocean Spray® (#1 cranberry juice brand³), crisp sparkling water and other natural flavors. The range includes Vodka Cranberry™, Vodka Cran-Grape™, Vodka Cran-Pineapple™ and Vodka Cran-Raspberry™, which are available in an 8-count variety pack (2 per 4 flavors), single flavor 4-pack (Vodka Cranberry™ and Vodka Cran-Pineapple™) or single cans.

"Absolut Vodka and Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice have long been enjoyed together at bars and in homes across the country," said Natalie Accari, Vice President, RTD & Convenience North America, Pernod Ricard USA. "We're pleased to bring this beloved classic cocktail from two powerhouse brands to our consumers in a convenient new format."

This is the first time Ocean Spray® is bringing its real juice credentials to the spirits category by licensing the brand for an RTD.

"We're excited to work with Absolut to bring this iconic cocktail to consumers," said Monisha Dabek, Chief Commercial Officer and General Manager, USA at Ocean Spray. "Ocean Spray has had a long history with the cocktail and is often credited with introducing the drink in the 1940s as a marketing tactic to showcase the variety of cranberry juice pairings. We love how far it has come in its nearly 80-year history and are excited to see renewed consumer excitement with the new ready-to-drink."

To celebrate the launch of the new Vodka Cran™ RTD, available just in time for the season of love and friendship, Absolut is releasing a limited-edition Galentine's Day kit for easy hosting with friends. As seen with pop culture personalities Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad, the best friends enjoy the essentials for a perfect night-in over their favorite Vodka Cran™ cocktail, exclusively designed can accessories and gift card for takeout or snacks.

To learn more, click here and follow @absolutus . The Absolut and Ocean Spray® Vodka Cranberry RTD is manufactured, marketed and distributed by Pernod Ricard USA.

