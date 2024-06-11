ABSOLUT® TAPS PARIS HILTON TO BRING BACK THE COSMO WITH NEW COLLAB

As the Official Vodka of Coachella, Absolut and Paris gave fans an easter egg of the collaboration at the ultimate mixing grounds with her surprise appearance at the Absolut.LAND activation, and now, the Sliving Cosmo festival serve is getting a new drinkware glow up to enhance everyday happy hours. Introducing the Absolut x Paris Hilton Cosmo Collection – an all-new blush pink Cosmo-inspired drinkware line available exclusively on Amazon starting today. Building on Paris' best-selling cookware line, the collection marks Paris' first foray into drinkware that includes three styles of short-stemmed, hand-blown martini glasses available in a set of two ($29), as well as an insulated pink cocktail shaker with gold accents and a gold jigger ($25).

"From teaming up with Absolut for my first live show last summer through personal celebrations and professional events this year, I'm so excited to announce my new drinkware line designed to be enjoyed with an Absolut Cosmo," said Paris Hilton, CEO of 11:11 Media. "Let's slive our best life this summer by bringing the Cosmo back – whether entertaining at home or at one of my upcoming shows."

Crafted using Absolut Citron with its fresh, real citrus flavor, the Absolut Cosmo is a light and refreshing cocktail that can be sipped casually at home, yet sophisticated enough to be at the center of any event. Absolut Citron is part of the history and culture of the Cosmo going back to the '80s, and now decades later, this cocktail continues to be an icon. While you can make the Cosmo with different flavors of Absolut like Wild Berri or Watermelon as a versatile cocktail, the classic is made with Absolut Citron.

"The Absolut Cosmo is an iconic cocktail for a reason, and with its latest resurgence, we're thrilled to be partnered with Paris Hilton to bring the timeless allure of the cocktail to life through this new drinkware collection," said Matt Foley, VP of Marketing, Absolut. "As a brand born to mix, Absolut looks forward to bringing people together this summer over Cosmo-inspired celebrations."

To purchase the Absolut x Paris Hilton Cosmo Collection and learn more about Cosmo recipes, please visit www.absolut.com/en-us/Cosmo and follow @AbsolutUS.

ABSOLUT SLIVING COSMO

1 1/2 Parts Absolut Citron

3/4 Part Triple Sec

3/4 Part Cranberry Juice

3/4 Part Lime

Garnish with orange twist

Fill a shaker with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange zest twist.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

