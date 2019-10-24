Absolutdata and SafeGraph Form a Strategic Alliance to Strengthen Data-Driven Decision Making with Enhanced AI Models

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Absolutdata, a leader in delivering scalable business impact through AI-powered solutions, advanced analytics and data science services, today announced a strategic alliance with SafeGraph, a data-focused company that powers innovation by providing open access to geospatial data. With SafeGraph's analytics-ready data integrated into Absolutdata's NAVIK AI Platform, brands can innovate by deepening the impact of data-driven decision making.

A company that focuses solely on data, SafeGraph delivers high-quality location information, providing accurate data on store visitor demographics, foot traffic counts, Points-of-Interest (POI) data, and business listings for commercial places throughout the U.S. When integrated with the NAVIK AI Platform, SafeGraph's ultra-rich data enables more robust modeling, bringing data to life in new ways for Absolutdata clients so that they can create scalable business impact across their organizations.

"We're impressed with the richness and quality of SafeGraph's Places data," said Dr. Anil Kaul, CEO and Co-Founder at Absolutdata. "Foot traffic and location insights add a new dimension to the NAVIK AI machine learning models we implement, and are particularly valuable to our consumer goods, foodservice, hospitality and retail clients."

Forward-thinking brands are increasingly using artificial intelligence platforms like NAVIK AI to analyze data, identify trends and predict customer behavior. Now they are looking for ways to expand the types of data they use, particularly in the CPG, retail, hospitality and foodservice sectors. SafeGraph delivers aggregated and anonymized data that enriches machine learning models, answering questions like how often consumers visit a store, where individuals came from and which other retailers they visited.

"It's inspiring to see how Absolutdata was able to turn SafeGraph Places data into actionable insights for food manufacturers trying to better optimize their product mix sold at retail storefronts," said Auren Hoffman, CEO and Co-Founder of SafeGraph.

SafeGraph's unique technical approach includes ingesting data from thousands of sources, such as government data, web crawling, store locators, first-party data and satellite imagery. SafeGraph then algorithmically classifies and spatializes the information, using machine learning and human intervention to process data and update it regularly. SafeGraph's quality-focused approach inspired Absolutdata to integrate the firm's next-level data into the flagship NAVIK AI Platform.

Absolutdata clients can now benefit from SafeGraph's rich dataset in a variety of use cases. For example, foodservice brands can use it to discover emerging distribution opportunities that aren't yet showing up on competitors' radar. Hospitality brands can understand off-property guest movement patterns to spot trends and partnership opportunities. CPG companies can incorporate mobile data analytics to better understand shopper demographics and behavior, and retailers can identify popular brands and regional preferences.

For modern brands, data-driven decision making is table stakes. The true innovators seek to up the ante with a wider variety of data sources that yield deeper insights, delivered on a platform that generates scalable business impact. Learn more about SafeGraph at www.safegraph.com. Find out more about Absolutdata at www.absolutdata.com.

About Absolutdata

Absolutdata products and services deliver scalable business impact across the enterprise by combining cutting edge AI and ML with its heritage in analytical frameworks, business understanding and technology. Absolutdata's NAVIK AI Platform has pre-built solutions, customizable solutions and enabling services to get an enterprise AI-ready. The growing set of AI-powered SaaS solutions include NAVIK SalesAI, NAVIK MarketingAI, NAVIK ResearchAI and NAVIK TradeAI. The services teams build custom solutions based on NAVIK AI. Founded in 2001, Absolutdata is based in San Francisco and employs 400 professionals across offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, London, Singapore, Dubai and Gurgaon. For more information visit the Absolutdata website, read our blog , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter . www.absolutdata.com .

About SafeGraph

SafeGraph is a data company that seeks to understand the physical world and power innovation through open access to geospatial data. SafeGraph has built the source of truth for physical places, covering business listing information, building footprints, and foot-traffic insights for 6+ Million Points-of-Interest in both the US and Canada. For more information visit the SafeGraph website, read our blog, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. www.safegraph.com

