Absolutdata Listed as a Representative Vendor in Recent Gartner Market Guide Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Absolutdata, a leader in delivering scalable business impact through AI-powered solutions, advanced analytics and data science services, today announced that it was mentioned as a representative vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Data and Analytics Service Providers.1

According to Gartner, "Data and analytics leaders should evaluate and select providers both for their current expertise and emerging capabilities. External solution providers with repeatable, robust and proven data and analytics platforms, solutions, accelerators and frameworks can help accelerate implementations with a more predictable and measurable 'asset based' consulting approach."

The leading global research and advisory firm also notes that "demand for data and analytics solutions to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will continue to grow."

Absolutdata's decision-centric NAVIK AI Platform forms the intelligence layer for emerging enterprise architectures, combining AI, ML, data and advanced analytics technology. It provides actionable guidance to users, basing recommendations on custom machine learning and AI models engineered for each client. The growing NAVIK line of solutions currently includes:

NAVIK SalesAI: AI-based sales guidance that makes every salesperson a high performer

NAVIK MarketingAI: A customer-directed marketing platform built around AI-driven hyper-personalization

NAVIK ResearchAI: An AI-enabled algorithmic platform that advances market research into the 21st century

NAVIK TradeAI: The world's first Trade Promotion Intelligence (TPI) solution

NAVIK MicroMods: Plug-n-play machine learning algorithms that add the power of AI exactly where needed

"We believe our inclusion as a representative vendor in the Gartner Market Guide underscores why some of the world's best-known brands rely on Absolutdata to transform how they make business decisions," said Anil Kaul, Co-Founder and CEO of Absolutdata. "The report advises readers to, 'seek support from ESPs that exhibit specific strengths in strategy, implementation, data management, analytics and AL/ML capabilities, depending on your project requirements.,' Absolutdata delivers on each point. Architected to integrate and scale, our platform and suite of AI-powered solutions create scalable business impact across the enterprise."

Absolutdata's NAVIK AI Platform, solutions and data science services support a broad range of industries and verticals, including consumer goods, foodservice, hospitality, technology, telecom, travel, retail and more.

Find out more about Absolutdata's NAVIK AI Platform, AI-based solutions and data science services at www.absolutdata.com.

About Absolutdata

Absolutdata products and services deliver scalable business impact across the enterprise by combining cutting edge AI and ML with its heritage in analytical frameworks, business understanding and technology. Absolutdata's NAVIK AI Platform has pre-built solutions, customizable solutions and enabling services to get an enterprise AI-ready. The growing set of AI-powered SaaS solutions include NAVIK SalesAI, NAVIK MarketingAI, NAVIK ResearchAI and NAVIK TradeAI. The services teams build custom solutions based on NAVIK AI. Founded in 2001, Absolutdata is based in San Francisco and employs 400 professionals across offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, London, Singapore, Dubai and Gurgaon. For more information visit the Absolutdata website, read our blog , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter . www.absolutdata.com .

