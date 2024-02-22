Absolute Capital Management Welcomes the Highly Rated, The Teberg Fund (TEBRX), to its Fund Lineup

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Absolute Capital Management announced today that the esteemed fund, The Teberg Fund (TEBRX), has joined the Absolute Capital Management family of mutual funds.

This collaboration further expands Absolute Capital's responsive investment offerings and delivers enhanced opportunities to financial advisors. The addition of The Teberg Fund aligns with Absolute Capital's commitment to innovation, excellence, and client satisfaction in the pre-rollover retirement management space.

Key Highlights:

Expanded Investment Options: The inclusion of The Teberg Fund expands Absolute Capital's robust investment solutions that are used by financial professionals across the United States to build risk-aligned portfolios for their clients' workplace retirement accounts. Proven Track Record: The Teberg Fund brings with it a rich history of success and a track record of delivering strong returns. Expert Fund Management: Curtis A. Teberg , the long-tenured manager of The Teberg Fund will continue as portfolio manager of The Teberg Fund.

"Absolute Capital is thrilled to welcome The Teberg Fund to our fund lineup. For over twenty years, The Teberg Fund has aided investors in the pursuit of their investment goals. Curtis A. Teberg's portfolio management philosophy will be a tremendous asset as we rapidly expand the breadth of our industry-leading solutions for managing investor's workplace retirement accounts," stated Brenden Gebben, Chief Executive Officer of Absolute Capital. "We look forward to the success and continued growth that this partnership will undoubtedly bring."

About Absolute Capital Management: Absolute Capital is a registered investment advisor based in Pittsburgh, PA. Their groundbreaking Unified Managed Account (UMA) platform solution empowers financial professionals to manage their clients' workplace 401(k), 403(b), 401(a) or 457 accounts today – while they are still working, responding to a critical, underserved need of retirement investors.

Mutual Fund investing involves risk. There is no guarantee that any investment will achieve its objectives, generate positive returns, or avoid losses.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of The Teberg Fund. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained at www.tebergfund.com or by calling 866-209-1964. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

The Teberg Fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Absolute Capital Management is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC

4021-NLD-02212024

SOURCE Absolute Capital Management