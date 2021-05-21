Absolute Dental & Orthodontics Opens New Practice In Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Absolute Dental Group LLC ("Absolute Dental") announced that it has opened its newest dental practice in Nevada. The practice, located at the intersection of Rainbow and Flamingo in Las Vegas, NV, was previously a dental office for 15 years and has been completely remodeled with the latest dental technology. "This newest supported dental practice continues to underscore Absolute's commitment to making patient care more accessible in Southern Nevada. We're excited for this new growth chapter and expect this practice to be followed by a series of additional practices to be opened this year," said David Drzewiecki, CEO of Absolute Dental Group LLC.

Headquartered in Las Vegas Nevada, Absolute Dental is Nevada's largest branded Dental Service Organization (DSO) with nearly 30 affiliated dental practices throughout Northern & Southern Nevada.With practices in Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, Reno, and Carson City, Absolute Dental's affiliated dentists change lives one smile at a time. Beginning with one practice in 2002, Absolute Dental has positioned itself as a leading DSO dedicated to complete oral healthcare and exceptional service for patients. Absolute's mission is to offer all dentistry in one place and provide trusted dental care to the communities that they serve.

