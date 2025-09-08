Absolute Dental Raises $250,000 for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Absolute Dental, a leading dental care provider in Nevada, proudly announces it will surpass a major philanthropic milestone this fall: raising $250,000 for the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada. This remarkable achievement will be reached during the upcoming SuperHero 5K at the end of September—culminating years of committed partnership, employee pledges, and community-driven events.

Candlelighters, a nonprofit supporting families facing pediatric cancer, has provided financial assistance, emotional support, and advocacy for over 40 years. The funds raised by Absolute Dental have helped ensure that local families in crisis receive the resources they need during their most difficult times.

"This cause is deeply personal to our team," said Julie Cotton, Director of Talent and Community Partnerships at Absolute Dental. "We're honored to stand alongside Candlelighters and the families they serve. Our mission is to change lives—one smile, and one act of support at a time."

Since the beginning of this partnership in 2019, Absolute Dental has helped amplify Candlelighters' mission through signature fundraising events such as:

Absolute Dental Cares Day with Cowabunga Waterparks

with Cowabunga Waterparks Dinks to Fight Cancer Pickleball Tournament at Chicken N Pickle

Pickleball Tournament at Chicken N Pickle Candlelighters Nights with the Reno Aces and Las Vegas Aviators

These efforts have not only driven donations but have also rallied families, patients, and community partners together in support of Nevada's youngest cancer warriors.

"We're incredibly grateful for Absolute Dental's unwavering support," said Christina Ramirez, Candlelighters Interim CEO. "With the landscape of nonprofit funding becoming increasingly uncertain, direct donations like these are critical to continuing our programs. Every dollar helps us offer hope, stability, and tangible assistance to families when they need it most."

This latest milestone brings Absolute Dental Cares' total community giving to over $450,000 since its creation in 2018. Contributions have supported uninsured patients, veterans, local dental students, and even Absolute Dental team members in need—reaffirming the organization's mission to serve Nevada's communities beyond the dental chair.

If you need further information regarding Absolute Dental's partnership with Candlelighters, please contact Julie Cotton at 702-779-3668 or [email protected].

About Candlelighters

As the first and oldest local organization dedicated exclusively to supporting children diagnosed with childhood cancer, Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada has been a beacon of hope for families in Southern Nevada for over 40 years. Each year, Candlelighters proudly serves approximately 400 families and 1,200 children, including both diagnosed children and their siblings. Over the past decade, the organization has provided nearly $15 million in financial assistance, emotional support, and quality-of-life programs to help families cope with the overwhelming costs of childhood cancer. These services cover medical expenses, rent and mortgage payments, travel for treatment, counseling, sibling support, and safe, supportive social opportunities to ensure no family faces this journey alone. For more information, please visit www.candlelightersnv.org or connect with us on social media: Facebook and Instagram @candlelightersnv, Twitter @Candle_Lighters.

About Absolute Dental

Absolute Dental is Nevada's largest dental providers, offering all dentistry in one place with a commitment to quality, access, and compassion. Through its Absolute Dental Cares program, the company is committed to giving back to the communities it serves—changing lives, one smile at a time.

SOURCE Absolute Dental