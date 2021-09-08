Absolute Digital Media Are Expanding Payment Methods With Cryptocurrency

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you are an avid social media user or keep up with the news, you'll already know that cryptocurrency has been a huge topic of interest in recent weeks.

More than ever businesses are turning to cryptocurrency to support their growth and keep up with consumer demand.

Absolute Digital Media, a digital marketing agency offering search engine optimisation (SEO), pay per click (PPC) and digital PR is the latest to join in.

As of October, the agency will be adding cryptocurrency to its list of payment methods and the team are thrilled.

Agency Founder and CEO, Ben Austin, commented:

"As of October, we at Absolute Digital Media will accept cryptocurrency as our latest payment method. This applies to all our existing clients who will be given the opportunity to pay by crypto if they want to as well as those we are currently speaking to and future business. We will first be accepting Ethereum, Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Cardano with the aim of expanding the currencies available in the future. We can't wait until it's official rollout!"

This comes at an exciting time for the agency, whereby it has already completed numerous in-house changes.

Since the start of the pandemic the Absolute Digital Media team have been working from home and as of January 2021, the agency became a remote-first agency.

As part of this exciting shift, the team have been provided with additional perks such as the ability to choose their working hours, the chance to continue to work remotely (at home, in a café or another remote workspace) and have now been given the opportunity to work from anywhere in Europe.

Several of Absolute Digital Media's team have already taken full advantage, relocating their remote office spaces to elsewhere around the globe. Whilst some have chosen to work from sunny Spain, others have gone back home to see their family and friends which for many has been the light at the end of the tunnel.

With Absolute Digital Media set to introduce crypto as their latest payment method and host of other businesses including Microsoft and Starbucks already accepting the likes of Bitcoin, many more are expected to follow in their footsteps.

For more information about how Absolute Digital Media are integrated cryptocurrency within the agency, speak to them today on 0800 088 6000.

SOURCE Absolute Digital Media

