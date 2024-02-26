Absolute Digital Media Wins 2 Trophies At The UK Digital Excellence Awards

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-award-winning digital marketing agency, Absolute Digital Media, are thrilled to announce their success at the prestigious UK Digital Excellence Awards held on Thursday 22nd February. They won two awards: Integrated Digital Agency Of The Year and SEO Agency Of The Year, highlighting their exceptional ability in not only supporting clients' businesses but also promoting their own growth through the development of innovative processes to support their teams.

Ben Austin, Founder and CEO of the agency, said:

"I'm over the moon that Absolute Digital Media has won its first two awards of the year at the UK Digital Excellence Awards. The competition was tough, as always, but I'm incredibly proud of everything the team has achieved in the first two months of the year. Winning Integrated Digital Agency Of The Year and SEO Agency Of The Year emphasises our commitment to delivering award-winning SEO and integrated marketing services and highlights what's ahead for us."

Absolute Digital Media is a fully remote agency with team members located across the UK, providing digital marketing support to businesses globally. 2023 was a highly successful year for the company, whereby they secured new and exciting clients and worked alongside renowned brands. At the same time, they focused on improving internal processes, including the implementation of a streamlined client onboarding process which utilises tools such as Jot Form and further initiatives to support their admirable remote work culture.

2024 is looking to be a strong year for the company, as they prepare to introduce further enhanced processes to increase support for both clients and internal teams. With a summer party on the horizon, the agency is preparing for what could be their biggest year to date!

For more information about Absolute Digital Media and their award-winning digital marketing services, contact a member of the team on 0800 088 6000.

Contacts: Ben Austin, [email protected], 0800 088 6000

