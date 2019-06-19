Absolute Engagement Appoints Mike Reynolds as President as Firm Expands Business Offering

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Absolute Engagement – a leading global research and training firm focused on increasing client retention and referrals within the financial services industry – today announced that Mike Reynolds joined the team as president. This move not only enhances the depth of expertise offered to Absolute Engagement clients, but also expands the growing team's capabilities to help financial services firms and advisors deliver a differentiated client experience that drives significant profit and growth.

"Mike's extensive wealth management industry expertise will help evolve Absolute Engagement's client engagement models by developing more tailored, practical solutions that lead to an exceptional client experience," said Absolute Engagement CEO and Founder Julie Littlechild. "As we continue to expand our services with enterprises and individual advisors alike, Mike's leadership underscores our commitment to providing the tools and resources necessary as advisors engage their clients in a measurable and scalable way."

Mike joins Absolute Engagement after a successful career at TD Wealth where he held a variety of senior positions, including head of Practice Management and Advisor Support for Canadian wealth businesses, head of Investment Management Strategy for Private Wealth Management as well as senior vice president and regional sales manager for Private Investment Advice. Throughout his career, Mike has been active with the Investment Industry Association of Canada and served as chair of the Private Client Committee for several years. Mike began his financial services career as an investment advisor.

"I'm excited to join a team that is globally recognized as an expert in enhancing client engagement," said Absolute Engagement President Mike Reynolds. "I look forward to working closely with Julie and assisting the firm in our efforts to expand the support that we offer to our enterprise clients, as well as continuing to assist individual advisors by providing them with a clear framework to design a distinguished client experience."

The company, which has maintained a steady stream of client-focused business expansion since its launch, also announced that it is launching a new research series on the trends that are disrupting client engagement and what that means for financial services firms and advisors. Gathering data from high-net worth investors across North America, the data will be used to provide tailored advice to enterprise companies and advisors who want to deliver personalized and differentiated offerings to their clients.

"We have been driving the conversation on client engagement for many years, and we are excited to draw on our on-going quantitative research. Our new papers will include insights on how client experience is being disrupted outside of the industry and how that will impact financial services firms. Most importantly, it will focus on what enterprises and advisors will need to do to drive engagement in future," concluded Littlechild, "Our ethos is to help facilitate growth for firms across the industry. We look forward to unveiling our new insights that will help drive success for our clients."

About Absolute Engagement

Absolute Engagement is a client experience research business that studies how advisors and enterprises can drive deeper engagement and growth in their businesses. Founded by Julie Littlechild in 2014, the firm conducts ongoing research into client and team engagement in financial services and advisory firms, and as well as extensive research on generating client referrals.

Julie Littlechild is a recognized expert on the drivers of client engagement and a popular speaker on how client experience is being disrupted and how to leverage those trends to drive referrals. She worked with and studied successful financial advisors and their clients for more than twenty-five years. Prior to founding Absolute Engagement, Julie launched and ran one of the industry's leading research firms, focused on client engagement. She is the author of a popular blog, the co-host of the Becoming Referable podcast and the author of The Pursuit of Absolute Engagement.

