Absolute Event Solutions Expands with the Opening of 45Grand and 21Greene Locations

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AES (Absolute Event Solutions) NYC, a leading event management company renowned for its unparalleled expertise and commitment to excellence, is delighted to announce the opening of two new locations in the vibrant SoHo neighborhood of New York City. AES NYC has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of 45Grand and 21Greene, presenting new and exciting opportunities for a wide variety of uses including retail pop-ups.

45Grand stands on Grand Street, between W. Broadway and Thompson Street. 45Grand is a unique modern industrial space offering an impressive 35 feet of frontage. This venue, spanning across 4,600 square feet of space, boasts a striking mezzanine floor, designed to complement a wide array of event possibilities. 45Grand's open design allows for virtually limitless customization, making the space fitting for a wide variety of uses. The sliding garage door enhances accessibility, adding an enticing extra touch to this remarkable venue. The venue is perfect for any event looking to be in one of the most trendy, yet timelessly popular neighborhoods in all the world.

Meanwhile, 21Greene , nestled on Greene Street, between Grand and Canal Street, offers an inviting facade with 25 feet of frontage, setting the perfect stage for retail pop-ups. This classic New York venue spans across 5,000 square feet over three levels - lower level, street level, and mezzanine - creating an aura of refinement that complements various artistic and promotional endeavors. 21Greene boasts a classic New York City interior with columns and spottings of exposed red brick. Being located in the heart of SoHo, 21Greene serves as an attractive destination for brands seeking to engage with their audience in an atmosphere that effortlessly fosters creativity and inspiration.

As the pop-up industry has taken off, one of the biggest problems clients and agencies face is the lack of extended booking times. Often, landlords are hesitant to make future commitments on available spaces awaiting long-term tenants. AES NYC has solved this, by making long-term commitments and locking in these prime spaces as event venues. AES NYC can thereby provide clients with the advantage of being able to secure their desired location well in advance, adding certainty, streamlining the planning process, and allowing them to focus on other crucial aspects of their event preparation.

In addition to their extended booking times, AES NYC goes above and beyond by offering a personalized and proactive approach. This greatly contrasts other venue booking intermediaries who offer lead generation services that connect clients with available spaces. AES NYC's team of dedicated professionals works closely with clients to understand their specific requirements and preferences, both during the venue search and after, ensuring your event proceeds without a hitch, whether it's a corporate conference, trade show, retail pop-up, or product launch.

With a forward-looking vision, AES NYC constantly seeks out opportunities to invest in unique and dynamic locations that align with its mission of providing top-tier event solutions. By expanding its portfolio, AES NYC aims to cater to an even wider range of client preferences and event requirements, ensuring that every occasion is executed with the utmost care and precision. The addition of 45Grand and 21Greene to AES NYC's roster of venues marks just the beginning of the company's exciting journey. As AES NYC continues to grow and evolve, it remains dedicated to delivering unparalleled event experiences that leave a lasting impact on attendees and clients alike.

AES NYC is a leading NYC event venue service provider, catering to corporate, retail, and social events. They boast a diverse portfolio of expertly managed venues, along with strong landlord relationships. Offering personalized 'Venue Seek' services, AES NYC ensures an ideal match for every client. Among their exceptional properties are Center 415, a 30,000 square foot open space in midtown Manhattan, and Iron 23, a 17,000 square foot event space with 17-foot ceilings and a VIP loft. AES NYC provides unmatched expertise and a growing selection of premier locations across New York City.

