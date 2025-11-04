Absolute Luxury: 73+ Acre Aspen Area Riverfront Ranch, Selling at Absolute Auction -- No Reserve

ASPEN AREA, Colo., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A 73+ acre riverfront ranch just outside Aspen, Colorado — one of the most exclusive luxury destinations in the world — is headed to the auction block in an absolute, no-reserve sale. This guarantees that the estate, valued at $24 million, will sell to the highest bidder, no matter the price.

Porcupine Pine Ranch

The auction will be conducted by DeCaro Auctions International, a global leader in the marketing and sale of luxury real estate through absolute auctions. DeCaro is recognized for its success in selling some of the world's most valuable estates and creating extraordinary opportunities for buyers.

"This is one of the most exciting opportunities in this ultra luxury area of Colorado," said Matthew Rollins, Auction Representative, DeCaro Auctions International. "Large parcels with river frontage are extraordinarily rare, and with no reserve, buyers have the unique chance to name their price."

A Rare Aspen Opportunity

Properties of this scale are nearly impossible to find in this area of Colorado's competitive luxury market. The ranch includes:

73+ acres of prime land with unmatched development flexibility.

with unmatched development flexibility. River frontage , offering beauty and Gold Medal fishing.

, offering beauty and Gold Medal fishing. Barns and stables , adding versatility for equestrian or redevelopment use.

, adding versatility for equestrian or redevelopment use. Endless potential for a luxury estate, equestrian retreat, or visionary development project.

Absolute Auction — No Reserve

No minimum, no reserve.

The highest bid wins, regardless of price.

Auction Date: November 15th, 2025

Open Houses & Previews

Open houses are being held every weekend leading up to the auction. Interested buyers, developers, and brokers are encouraged to attend, preview the property firsthand, and learn more about the auction process.

Global Interest Expected

This sale is anticipated to attract buyers and developers worldwide, given the combination of Aspen's prestige and the certainty of an absolute auction.

"High-net-worth buyers understand how rare this opportunity is," said Matthew Rollins. "This property combines exclusivity with the guarantee of sale, making it one of the most talked-about auctions of the season."

Auction Registration: https://www.decaroauctions.com/auctions/porcupine-ranch-aspen-area-co

About DeCaro Auctions International

DeCaro Auctions is a premier auction company specializing in the sale of luxury real estate through absolute auctions with no reserve. With decades of experience and a track record of selling some of the world's most exclusive estates, DeCaro has built a reputation for achieving successful outcomes for sellers while creating extraordinary opportunities for buyers.

SOURCE DeCaro Auctions International