Absolute Nature CBD Awarded "Best Natural CBD Products Provider 2020 & Most Innovative CBD Training Education Programme 2020"

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- December 2019 marked a significant milestone when Absolute Nature CBD ( https://absolutenaturecbd.com ) unexpectedly received awards for "Best all-natural CBD products provider & Most Innovative CBD Training Education Programme" by the Global Pharma & Health medical marijuana awards 2019.

Dustin & Staff with the Award.

"The surprise was more meaningful, as attendees at the dispensary education classes. And, customers, who had found real benefit from our products, had secretly nominated us. We are truly thankful for every one of our customers and supporters. We are so proud to hear we improve the lives of the 1000s of people provide our CBD products to," says Dustin Jones , Founder & CEO of Absolute Nature CBD.

Collectively, the GHP Awards span numerous markets across the Human, Animal, and Environmental Health fields. While the membership is organically grown and closely audited, members have tended to fall into several general categories:

Academia, Industry, Public Bodies & Health Systems, Governments & Policy Makers, Funding Agencies & Groups, Investors, Regulatory & Professional Bodies. The prestigious awards are based on merit and research done by GHP's team. 2019 is the first year GHP has included an awards presentation for Medical Marijuana businesses.

Dustin went on to say, "We were honored and delighted when GHP contacted us to let us know we had received nominations for one of the very first GHP Medical Marijuana Awards. The recognition received from the GHP awards further proves that Absolute Nature is setting and achieving exemplary standards and will continue to make improvements and advancements in both product quality, transparency, assistance, and education. The awards recognize our achievements, unwavering aspirations, efforts, and advocacy for cannabis medicine, product quality, and consumer safety and health."

Absolute Nature was evaluated by GHP board members based on information independently gathered from a variety of sources, accomplishments, product information & reporting, future projects, feedback from patients and customers, sustained or continued growth, and company values amongst other criteria. Award winners were chosen based on merit, not votes from the public.

Full award details:

https://absolutenaturecbd.com/best-all-natural-cbd-provider-award-leading-the-way-with-excellence/

Absolute Nature is a family run business, leading the way with transparency, eco-friendly, all-natural whole-plant CBD products. Every product 3rd-party lab tested for quality. Absolute Natures' full-spectrum softgels, tinctures, salves, and flower products are available online: absolutenaturecbd.com

Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Media Contact:

Absolute Nature CBD

469-456-9743

234233@email4pr.com

https://absolutenaturecbd.com

SOURCE Absolute Nature CBD

Related Links

https://absolutenaturecbd.com

