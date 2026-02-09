Absolute Total Care receives 2025 Press Ganey Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award®

Absolute Total Care is recognized as an industry leader in Member Experience

COLUMBIA, S.C., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Absolute Total Care today announced that it has been named a 2025 Human Experience (HX) Pinnacle of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey's annual ranking of the top health plans, hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in a variety of experience metrics.

As a winner of the Press Ganey HX Pinnacle of Excellence Award®, Absolute Total Care has earned recognition for ranking in the top 5% of health plans nationwide, delivering exceptional member experience over a minimum of two consecutive years in Highest overall CAHPS ratings.

This prestigious honor reflects Absolute Total Care's unwavering commitment to understanding and prioritizing the voices of its members. Press Ganey partners with over 85% of U.S. health plans in its mission to advance member experience, reduce friction points, and create a seamless healthcare journey.

Absolute Total Care demonstrates its commitment to exceptional member experiences through a personalized, multichannel communication strategy and strengthened provider partnerships. The organization engages members through their preferred channels: phone, email, text, mail and social media-to improve care coordination, education, and access to essential services. To further support this mission, Absolute Total Care expanded its quality team to proactively engage and assist members at risk of missing critical preventive care, such as well-visits. In addition, expert staff provide monthly consultations with primary care providers, delivering tailored insights and proven strategies to support vulnerable patients and elevate the member experience.

"By leading in critical areas like access, communication, and care coordination, Absolute Total Care is setting a high bar for member-centered, high-quality care," said Patrick T. Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Press Ganey. "This award reflects their deep commitment to listening to members, meeting their needs, and delivering seamless, meaningful healthcare experiences."

"This award comes is the culmination of years of dedicated effort and steadfast adherence to our core principle: doing the right thing for our members," said John W. McClellan, Plan President & CEO of Absolute Total Care. "Our mission – to transform the health of the community, one individual at a time – guides every decision we make. While delivering meaningful work is inherently rewarding, receiving recognition backed by rigorous data affirms that our commitment creates measurable value for those we serve."

Building on a proven model that has elevated member satisfaction, Absolute Total Care is reaffirming its commitment in 2026 to deliver exceptional experiences. Key priorities included ensuring staff availability for convenient appointment scheduling, recognizing providers and care teams for outstanding quality, and leveraging data-driven insights to collaborate on innovative ways to enhance patient care. These initiatives reflect Absolute Total Care's core mission: transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey is a leading global provider of experience technology, data analytics, and insights that help companies better understand and serve their customers, employees, and stakeholders. Press Ganey powers the Human Experience (HX) Platform – a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that brings together CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Patient Experience (PX) and Market Research. It serves more than 43,000 clients globally across healthcare, financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, technology, and other end markets. Press Ganey is recognized by Gartner® as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer (VoC) Platforms.

About Absolute Total Care

Absolute Total Care has a commitment to improving the health of the community one individual at a time through affordable and reliable health care plans. Absolute Total Care has been a part of the managed care marketplace in South Carolina since 2007, providing full-risk managed care for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) members under the Medicaid program in South Carolina. Absolute Total Care is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (CNC), providing services that are not limited to medical, home health, disease management and behavioral health. Absolute Total Care operates in all 46 counties in the state of South Carolina.

SOURCE Centene Corporation