Absolute Web Awarded 'Most Promising Magento Solution Provider' by CIOReview

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Absolute Web, a Magento Solutions partner and full-service eCommerce and digital marketing agency in Miami, Florida, and Los Angeles, California, has been awarded Most Promising Magento Solution Provider by CIOReview. It is the first Bronze Magento partner agency to reach Adobe Commerce specialization and only one of a few Bronze Adobe solutions partners globally.

Absolute Web

As a company at the forefront of providing Magento solutions to transform businesses, Absolute Web was the top agency awarded, followed by 19 others, and selected from a large pool of solution providers globally.

Featured in CIOReview as "artisans of innovative online platforms," Sergiu Tabaran, Ecommerce Specialist and COO at Absolute Web, discusses the relationship between Magento and the Miami-based agency. "As a fast-paced agency, we can avoid unnecessary bureaucracy when implementing Magento projects, and speed up the process substantially."

Magento is an eCommerce platform used to create engaging, shoppable experiences. Its solutions support online business needs for B2B and B2C companies of various sizes in fashion, food and beverage, health and beauty, pharmaceutical, regulated, luxury, automotive industries, and more.

As a Magento partner, Absolute Web has over 30 certified Magento solution specialists to ensure each project's development is best-in-class.

Brands like Glo Skin Beauty, Oribe, Grand Western Steaks, and Capezio have trusted Absolute Web to implement and design top-notch Magento-powered websites, with hands-on support given along the way. "We can also provide UX/UI designers, SEO technicians, DevOps specialists, and even a content manager should the project require them," Sergiu shares.

When reflecting on a client, who previously worked with another agency, Sergiu continues to share. "In contrast to the one year projected by the former solution provider, Absolute Web completed the project in a swift eight months." This highlights the team's ability to plan accordingly to reduce time to market, while also working in a collaborative, team-centric environment to follow Magento best practices efficiently.

To learn more about Absolute Web, visit here. You can also contact at 305.937.2526 or email at [email protected] .

