AbsoluteCare Announces Mark Scheyer as President, Medical Centers

Leading Value-Based primary Care Provider Prepares for 2022 Expansion

BALTIMORE, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AbsoluteCare announced today that healthcare industry veteran Mark Scheyer has been appointed President of Medical Centers. As President of Medical Centers and a member of the executive leadership team, Mr. Scheyer is responsible for overall management, oversite, and performance of AbsoluteCare's growing comprehensive care center footprint throughout the country.

"Mark's extensive background in medical center operations and his exceptional leadership skills make him the right person to lead our comprehensive care center operations," said Mike Radu, CEO. "Under his leadership, we will expand to provide compassionate, whole-person care for significantly more members, bringing our care beyond medicine to more communities than ever."

Before joining AbsoluteCare, Mr. Scheyer was Chief Operating Officer of Steward Medical Group in Dallas, Texas. There, he was accountable for 1,700 providers in more than 450 practice locations across 11 states that provided care for over 2.2 million patients annually. His innovations in practice-based strategies and initiatives to enhance care coordination, improve profitability, and increase brand awareness helped to significantly grow and optimize the medical practices during the last five years of his tenure.

"I was drawn to AbsoluteCare 's mission – to address member health and life needs in our centers and in their communities through our concierge, PCP-led care teams," said Mark Scheyer. "I believe that the future of healthcare is providing more services to people in the ambulatory setting and their homes, with a keen focus on addressing the hierarchy of member needs – stable housing, adequate food and clothing – so that we can more successfully address their health and safety needs."

Mr. Scheyer was with Steward for eight years, starting as Senior Director of Surgical Services for a few short months before being promoted to Vice President, Practice Management. He is a former physical therapist and holds a master's degree in Health Systems Management from Rush University Medical Center in Chicago and a master's in physical therapy from Drexel University. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).

About AbsoluteCare

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, AbsoluteCare is a leading value-based integrated healthcare provider. We go beyond medicine to provide comprehensive and preventive care to the most vulnerable populations. AbsoluteCare offers concierge health services using a risk-bearing, PCP-driven care model. We treat the most clinically complex and vulnerable members of the communities we serve – many of whom face behavioral health, substance use, and SDoH challenges. AbsoluteCare tends exclusively to the needs of the top four to six percent of the population who persistently represent a disproportionate amount of unnecessary utilization and cost, regardless of whether they are engaged with other PCPs. We deliver this care in our comprehensive care centers as well as in the communities we serve. In our more than 20 years, AbsoluteCare has consistently achieved unprecedented outcomes by addressing medical and psychosocial issues, as well as life's hardships that exacerbate chronic health conditions and complicate access to care. AbsoluteCare currently operates out of five facilities: Atlanta, GA; Baltimore and Prince George's County, MD; New Orleans, LA; and Philadelphia, PA. We have treated tens of thousands of chronically ill individuals, living up to the mission of providing care that goes beyond medicine.

Contact: Lauren J. Cutruzzula

(410) 504-6971

[email protected]

SOURCE AbsoluteCare