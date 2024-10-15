AbsoluteCare Appoints New Chief Growth Officer to Drive Innovation and Expansion

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbsoluteCare, a leader in value-based healthcare, announced today the addition of Michelle Croasdale as Chief Growth Officer. Ms. Croasdale will play a pivotal role in advancing the company's vision to restore the health of all its vulnerable and chronically ill neighbors with its Beyond Medicine™ care model.

Croasdale has worked for more than 25 years in the healthcare industry and is known for scaling healthcare organizations and driving growth. She has delivered significant results for a Fortune 50 company and several high-growth tech-based healthcare startup organizations.

"Michelle has built an exceptional track record with expertise in go to market strategy, business development, value-based care models, digital health and delivering value through health plans and other partners," said Michael Radu, CEO, AbsoluteCare. "She will bring her leadership and entrepreneurial spirit to AbsoluteCare to help us continue to grow as we restore the health of Medicaid and Medicare members through our integrated care approach."

Prior to joining AbsoluteCare, Croasdale served as the Senior Vice President, Growth at Thriveworks, U.S. Vice President, Growth at Babylon Health, and Health System Vice President at The Health Management Academy. In addition, she is co-founder of an independent physical therapy practice, Riviera Sports, in Los Angeles, California.

About AbsoluteCare

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, AbsoluteCare is a leading value-based integrated healthcare provider. We go beyond medicine™ to provide comprehensive and preventive care to the most vulnerable populations. AbsoluteCare offers health services using a risk-bearing, PCP-driven care model. We treat the most clinically complex members of the communities we serve—many of whom face behavioral health, substance use, and SDoH challenges. AbsoluteCare tends exclusively to the needs of the high-risk population who persistently represent a disproportionate amount of unnecessary utilization and cost, regardless of whether they are engaged with other PCPs. We deliver this care in our Comprehensive Care Centers as well as in the communities we serve. In our almost 25 years, AbsoluteCare has consistently achieved unprecedented outcomes by addressing medical and psychosocial issues, as well as life's hardships that exacerbate chronic health conditions and complicate access to care. AbsoluteCare operates in seven markets: Baltimore and Prince George's County, MD; Cleveland and Columbus, OH; New Orleans, LA; and Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, PA. For more information, visit www.absolutecare.com.

