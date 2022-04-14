AbsoluteCare Earns NCQA Case Management Accreditation

Baltimore's Center Earns Three-Year Accreditation for Complex Case Management

BALTIMORE, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) just awarded AbsoluteCare with a three-year Case Management Accreditation for our Complex Case Management Program. This program coordinates care for our members, many of whom have at least 13 chronic medical conditions, take more than 10 medications and deal with significant social determinants of health needs and barriers to care.

NCQA Accreditation standards are developed with input from researchers in the field, the Case Management Expert Panel, and standing committees of employers, purchasers and operators of Case Management programs, state and federal regulators, and other experts. Standards are set high purposely to encourage organizations to continuously enhance their quality and achieve the highest level of performance possible.

"Case Management Accreditation moves us closer to measuring quality across population health management initiatives," said Margaret E. O'Kane, President, NCQA. "Not only does it add value to existing quality improvement efforts; it also demonstrates an organization's commitment to the highest degree of improving the quality of their patients' care."

"I am exceedingly proud of the work we do at AbsoluteCare to ensure care quality for all our members," said Mike Radu, CEO. "This accreditation is the result of the hard work of our Care Management VP Heather McKenzie and her team and is one of the best affirmations of what we do."

Heather McKenzie said, "Our Nurse and Behavioral Health Care Managers work diligently by thoroughly assessing our members complex health conditions and developing comprehensive, person-centered care plans that address our members' medical, behavioral, and social determinants of health needs. I am beyond thrilled that our team's efforts are recognized by this accreditation and grateful for our care managers' service in providing care beyond medicine."

AbsoluteCare is Case Management Accredited through March 22, 2025.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About AbsoluteCare

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, AbsoluteCare is a leading value-based integrated healthcare provider. We go beyond medicine to provide comprehensive and preventive care to the most vulnerable populations. AbsoluteCare offers concierge health services using a risk-bearing, PCP-driven care model. We treat the most clinically complex and vulnerable members of the communities we serve – many of whom face behavioral health, substance use, and SDoH challenges. AbsoluteCare tends exclusively to the needs of the top four to six percent of the population who persistently represent a disproportionate amount of unnecessary utilization and cost, regardless of whether they are engaged with other PCPs. We deliver this care in our comprehensive care centers as well as in the communities we serve. In our more than 20 years, AbsoluteCare has consistently achieved unprecedented outcomes by addressing medical and psychosocial issues, as well as life's hardships that exacerbate chronic health conditions and complicate access to care. AbsoluteCare currently operates out of five facilities: Atlanta, GA; Baltimore and Prince George's County, MD; New Orleans, LA; and Philadelphia, PA. We have treated tens of thousands of chronically ill individuals, living up to the mission of providing care that goes beyond medicine.

