AbsoluteCare to Expand into Four Markets in 2025

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbsoluteCare, recognized as a frontrunner in value-based healthcare, is poised to extend its reach into four new markets across two states in 2025: Akron, Dayton and Cincinnati in Ohio and Chicago, Illinois. This expansion enhances AbsoluteCare's collaboration with two prominent Medicaid and Medicare payers in Ohio, where it currently serves members in Cleveland and Columbus, while bringing its Beyond Medicine™ care model to a new market, Chicago. By partnering with key payers, AbsoluteCare can ensure members receive the support and resources necessary for optimal outcomes.

"Moving into these markets is part of our expansion from in-center care to community care," said Michael Radu, CEO, AbsoluteCare. "Through our whole-person care model, we aim to restore the health of our vulnerable and chronically ill neighbors, while strengthening and deepening our payer relationships."

AbsoluteCare brings its integrated care approach, which includes primary care, behavioral health and social determinants of health (SDoH) resources, to people who need it most. Many members have multiple comorbidities, with approximately 50% of members facing behavioral health issues and/or substance use disorders along with SDoH challenges, which studies suggest account for 30-55% of health outcomes. On average, 77% of AbsoluteCare members live with food insecurity, 18% have unstable housing and 13% experience illiteracy.

"We meet members where they are in the community to help them get the resources and care they need, such as providing access to a network of vetted apartments, short-term hotels and community housing partners," said Greg P. Foti, M.D., Chief Medical and Transformation Officer, AbsoluteCare. "By addressing underlying needs, we can help members be better positioned to focus on their healthcare."

This unique care model has resulted in a 50% increase in primary care visits, a 50% reduction in emergency department visits and a 20-30% decrease in total cost of care, Foti continued. "These results are wins for our patients and our health plan partners."

About AbsoluteCare

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, AbsoluteCare is a leading value-based integrated healthcare provider. We go beyond medicine™ to provide comprehensive and preventive care to the most vulnerable populations. AbsoluteCare offers health services using a risk-bearing, PCP-driven care model. We treat the most clinically complex members of the communities we serve—many of whom face behavioral health, substance use, and SDoH challenges. AbsoluteCare tends exclusively to the needs of the high-risk population who persistently represent a disproportionate amount of unnecessary utilization and cost, regardless of whether they are engaged with other PCPs. We deliver this care in our Comprehensive Care Centers as well as in the communities we serve. In our almost 25 years, AbsoluteCare has consistently achieved unprecedented outcomes by addressing medical and psychosocial issues, as well as life's hardships that exacerbate chronic health conditions and complicate access to care. AbsoluteCare operates in seven markets: Baltimore and Prince George's County, MD; Cleveland and Columbus, OH; New Orleans, LA; and Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, PA.

