AbsoluteCare's Josh Cohn Honored as "Top Emerging Leader 2022"

Modern Healthcare recognizes the leadership contributions of AbsoluteCare's Chief Development Officer

BALTIMORE, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Healthcare, a publication for healthcare industry executives, named AbsoluteCare's Chief Development Officer, Josh Cohn, "Top Emerging Leader for 2022." Josh is responsible for our strategic partnerships with health plans, account management, and marketing. In his role, he addresses the challenges faced by current and prospective customers regarding care for low-income and chronically ill individuals, many of whom have behavioral health issues, substance use disorder, and needs related to the social determinants of health.

As one of the youngest members of our C suite, Josh brings a fresh, energetic perspective to his work. He has spearheaded our innovative Beyond Medicine housing program, which creates a network of landlords (much like provider networks) to participate with us in securing housing for our members. Once that need is met, our members can better adhere to medical care plans and regimens. This program has proven to reduce hospital and emergency department use, saving payers in the millions annually. Where homelessness can cost more than $250,000 in yearly utilization, that figure plummets to under $750 for members with stable housing.

"I am truly honored by this distinction and have to thank all those who nominated me for this award – from CEO Mike Radu, whose support for my ideas and projects has been unwavering, to Chris Michalik, Managing Director of Kinderhook Industries, former Chairman of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. and AbsoluteCare Board member," said Mr. Cohn. "Caring for the most disenfranchised and underserved members of our communities and helping to improve their lives is the most rewarding work I've ever done."

According to Mr. Michalik, "Josh is a leader who takes initiative to explore new and creative ways to address the challenges to healthcare faced by low-income, chronically ill individuals." Michalik also highlighted Josh's early vaccination advocacy for staff and an in-house vaccine program for members.

Before joining AbsoluteCare in 2018, Josh was Executive Vice President, Business Development, for Avesis, a vision and dental insurance company and served on its board of directors since 2012.

"Josh's work with AbsoluteCare has been instrumental in our ability to dramatically increase our footprint to help serve our most vulnerable," said CEO Mike Radu. "Josh has also recognized the importance of meeting members where they are, taking our care out of our centers and into our members' homes and their communities. We are extremely proud of Josh's contributions and are pleased, but not surprised, by this well-deserved award."

About AbsoluteCare

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, AbsoluteCare is a leading value-based integrated healthcare provider. We go beyond medicine to provide comprehensive and preventive care to the most vulnerable populations. AbsoluteCare offers concierge health services using a risk-bearing, PCP-driven care model. We treat the most clinically complex and vulnerable members of the communities we serve – many of whom face behavioral health, substance use, and SDoH challenges. AbsoluteCare tends exclusively to the needs of the top four to six percent of the population who persistently represent a disproportionate amount of unnecessary utilization and cost, regardless of whether they are engaged with other PCPs. We deliver this care in our comprehensive care centers as well as in the communities we serve. In our more than 20 years, AbsoluteCare has consistently achieved unprecedented outcomes by addressing medical and psychosocial issues, as well as life's hardships that exacerbate chronic health conditions and complicate access to care. AbsoluteCare currently operates out of five facilities: Atlanta, GA; Baltimore and Prince George's County, MD; New Orleans, LA; and Philadelphia, PA. We have treated tens of thousands of chronically ill individuals, living up to the mission of providing care that goes beyond medicine.

