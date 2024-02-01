Absolutely Buzzworthy! Hundreds of Fans and Newcomers Swarmed Jollibee's 100th Store Location in North America in Surrey, B.C. Canada

"It's because of the unwavering support of the Jollibee community that we've been able to open 100 stores in North America," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President, Jollibee Group North America. "Surrey was so welcoming to us back in 2023 that we thought there is no better place to celebrate the 100th Jollibee location than right here in British Columbia. Our hearts are absolutely full from the warm welcome of the Surrey community, and we are elated to begin this new chapter for the brand."

Dedicated Jollibee fans began lining up for Thursday's anticipated opening as soon as 12:15PM the night before. Among them was Cristina Aguirre, who has resided in Surrey for years. Aguirre waited an impressive 20 hours to get her hands on a coveted piece of Jolly Crispy Chicken.

"I am originally from Manila, so Jollibee is basically a part of my DNA," said Aguirre, who was bundled up to brave the chilly rain that cycled through the area overnight. "I am so excited to have a new Jollibee location in my backyard and am most excited to taste the Jolly Crispy Chicken once more. Jollibee's fried chicken has been one of my favorite dishes for years and I can't wait to bring a few buckets home to my family and friends so they can also have a taste of home."

From the moment the doors opened at 9AM, the atmosphere was electric as Jollibee's cheerful staff – and its always buzzing "Jolly Bee" mascot—welcomed a dynamic array of customers – many of whom were first-time visitors who instantly became fans of the brand after just one bite. In addition to treating themselves to Jollibee's delicious menu items, guests of all ages, including local college students, families, and residents from the area's many surrounding neighborhoods enjoyed plenty of entertainment that amplified the joy throughout the day – from lively music to fun-filled giveaways and more.

For those curious to check out Jollibee's new Strawberry Hill location, here are the key details:

Address: 12047 72nd Avenue, Surrey, British Columbia , V3W 2M1, Canada

Hours of Operation: 9AM - 11PM, seven days a week.

, seven days a week. How To Order: This location offers dine-in, take-out and online ordering options-for pick-up only.

This location offers dine-in, take-out and online ordering options-for pick-up only. What To Order – Jollibee's most popular menu items include: Jolly Crispy Chicken : Jollibee's signature bone-in fried-chicken offering. Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor. Original Chicken Sandwich : This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Spicy Chicken Sandwich : The spicy version of the original chicken sandwich features sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat. Peach Mango Pie : Make sure to leave room for Jollibee's iconic dessert made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes enveloped in a light and crispy crust.

Jollibee is rapidly growing its fan-base among Canadian and U.S. audiences, as its second home in Surrey not only marks its 100th location North America, but also its fourth in British Columbia. From fried-chicken lovers to those who simply seek a deliciously new dining experience, Jollibee is spreading the "joy of eating" by offering great-tasting food at a great value that is always served with joy.

As part of this momentous occasion and commitment to giving back to the communities it serves, Jollibee will be making a $20,000 (CAD) donation to Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU), Canada's only polytechnic university whose Surrey Campus is just down the street from the new Strawberry Hill location. The contribution will be used to fund a student scholarship award that will help recipients forge a path that exemplifies positive impact, both in their careers and community service.

"We are excited to see an organization like Jollibee become part of the community that KPU serves", said Steve Lewarne, Executive Director of Advancement and Alumni Affairs. "On behalf of the KPU Foundation we are so grateful that as part of the opening of their new location, Jollibee is marking the occasion by making a generous contribution of $20,000 to the KPU Foundation to establish a new endowment. The endowment will generate much needed student support, providing scholarship awards that will reduce financial barriers and increase access to quality education. Jollibee's investment in KPU students is an investment in our community, and we couldn't be more grateful for their support."

As Jollibee continues to bring joy to North America, be sure to follow along at @jollibeecan on Facebook, @jollibeecanada on Instagram and @jollibeecanada on TikTok to get updates on upcoming store openings and other exciting announcements and events, including new product launches and promotions

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. Its mission is to serve great-tasting food and bring the joy of eating to everyone through its 18 brands with over 6,800 stores across 34 countries including the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

The Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); four franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand. JFC also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

The Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 92% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. The Jollibee Group has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Recently, the Jollibee Group has signed an agreement to establish a joint venture company that will own and operate Tiong Bahru Bakery and Common Man Coffee Roasters in the Philippines.

The Jollibee Group has launched its global sustainability agenda dubbed Joy for Tomorrow, which aims to strengthen the company's commitment to sustainable business practices. The agenda centers on the key pillars of Food, People, and Planet, and consists of 10 focus areas namely: food safety, food quality, nutrition & transparency, employee welfare, farmers livelihood, community support, good governance, packaging & recycling, waste reduction, and energy & water efficiency. Each focus area sets goals and initiatives that contribute and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. The company is also a two-time recipient of Gallup's Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the only Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com.

