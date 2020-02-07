AbsoluteXtracts Debuts Vegan, Cannabis-Infused Gummies

"Cannabis use is personal and should fit a range of unique lifestyles and needs," says CannaCraft Chief Innovation Officer and co-founder Dennis Hunter. Adding "AbsoluteXtracts products are designed to make customized cannabis easy. By offering products with a variety of therapeutic cannabinoids and terpenes to choose from, in familiar applications like edibles, beverages, and soft gels we are giving customers the necessary tools to tailor their cannabis to meet their needs."

The ABX gummy line is masterfully crafted by CannaCraft's in-house edibles expert, Chef Matt Kulczycki. Since graduating from Le Cordon Bleu with a degree in Pastry Arts, Chef Matt has worked with some of the most renowned names in the culinary world including Thomas Keller, founder and chef of the French Laundry in Napa, for whom Matt worked under in his role as chocolatier for K+M Chocolates, Mr. Keller's signature chocolate line. Chef Matt also served as Chocolate Manager for at the Jean Philippe Patisserie and was the lead pastry chef at the Thomas in downtown Napa.

"We crafted the ABX gummy line knowing that we wanted to make an all-natural cannabis gummy that also tastes good," says Matt Kulczycki, Head of CannaCraft's infusion lab. "Formulating the vegan gummies without artificial flavorings or colorings added a layer of complexity, but the end result is a delicious and healthy edible that is accessible to a wider group of consumers."

ABX gummies retail for $16 and will be hitting California dispensary shelves this month. Each pack contains 20 gummies with 5mg of THC per piece, for a total of 100mg THC, and is packaged in portable, discreet, and child-resistant packaging.

About AbsoluteXtracts

AbsoluteXtracts is manufactured by CannaCraft , Inc. in Sonoma County, California and is the original CannaCraft brand. CannaCraft, Inc. was founded in 2014 by lifetime cultivators and pioneers, with the mission of making easy-to-use, safe, and effective cannabis products. With over 200 employees, the company currently manufactures and distributes AbsoluteXtracts, Care By Design, Lagunita's Hi-Fi Hops, Satori Edibles, and Loud + Clear from their 70k ft2 headquarters in Santa Rosa. CannaCraft's product portfolio boasts hundreds of products in unique applications including cannabis-infused soft gels, chocolates, beverages tinctures, lotions, full-spectrum vape cartridges, sauce infused vape cartridges, and more. For additional information about AbsoluteXtracts please visit abx.org .

Additional Information

Kial Long

Vice President, Corporate Communications

CannaCraft, Inc.

kial@cannacraft.com

SOURCE CannaCraft, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.cannacraft.com

