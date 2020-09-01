Absorb Software Appoints Jill Adams as Chief Marketing Officer

Leader in corporate Learning Management Software continues to strengthen executive team to further drive its growth momentum

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Absorb Software, provider of the Absorb Learning Management System (LMS), Absorb Infuse and Koantic, recently announced its promotion of Jill Adams to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Adams is a proven leader with over two decades of experience marketing global technology companies, ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies, including Progress Software, RSA Security (a division of DELL/EMC) and IBM.

Adams joined Absorb as Senior Vice President of Marketing in January 2018. Since then, she has built a holistic marketing organization that has been instrumental in driving exponential growth in demand and brand awareness for Absorb. As CMO, Adams will continue to lead all aspects of marketing including demand generation, product marketing, field marketing, customer marketing and partner marketing. She'll be working closely with Absorb Founder and CEO Mike Owens as well as the executive leadership team to influence the future growth plans of Absorb.

"Jill brings a great combination of strategic thinking and operational excellence to her role," said Owens. "Not only has she done an outstanding job of driving increased global demand for Absorb solutions, she continues to bring her forward-looking vision to life. Jill is a true leader and I'm fortunate to have her on the executive team as we solidify our position as the best learning platform in the industry."

Adams is the first CMO at Absorb and, having built the marketing department from the ground up, she's confident she can continue to deliver excellence. "This continues to be a fantastic journey with an incredible company and an award-winning platform. I'm very proud of my team with the growth and accomplishments we've achieved to date. We're just getting started, and we have exciting things planned for the future of Absorb."

About Absorb Software

Absorb Software is a learning technology company based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, with global offices in London, Dublin, Shanghai, Sydney, Boston, Tampa and Salt Lake City. Absorb offers both Absorb Infuse, the first true in-the-flow learning experience, and its flagship product, Absorb LMS, an industry-leading and award-winning Learning Management System for businesses, higher education, government and non-profit agencies around the world. Learn more at www.absorblms.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

SOURCE Absorb Software

Related Links

http://www.absorblms.com

