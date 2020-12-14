Absorb Software Launches Powerful, Full-Featured Course Authoring Tool, Absorb Create

Absorb Create's biggest value is in enabling individuals and teams to take an active role in their eLearning creation. Tweet this

Following its acquisition of Koantic in August, Absorb integrated the tool into the Absorb product set and renamed it to Absorb Create LI, which stands for LMS Integrated. New and existing Absorb customers can now build and seamlessly publish courses to the LMS with the click of a button.

This focus on providing a holistic learning platform comes at a time when learning has been increasingly recognized as a core solution to the challenges at hand.

"This year—more than any in recent history—has tested our ability to be agile and responsive in the face of major world events," said Mike Owens, founder and CEO of Absorb Software. "Businesses have been charged with creating and disseminating information quickly but may be struggling with how to do so. Absorb Create's biggest value is in enabling individuals and teams to take an active role in their eLearning creation. We're incredibly excited to bring it to the market."

Also being offered as a stand-alone product, anyone can use Absorb Create to build and sell engaging, interactive eLearning content and upload it to any LMS using eLearning standard formats including SCORM, xAPI and HTML5.

"The combination of a robust, feature-rich authoring tool with an elite-level LMS, is a one-two punch for creating, developing and launching content in a system," said Craig Weiss, CEO and Lead Analyst for the Craig Weiss Group LLC and FindAnLMS. "What Absorb brings to the table with Absorb Create is another capability that fits perfectly with Absorb's Ecosystem for online learning and training."

The course builder joins Absorb Software's expanding list of 'next generation' learning tools and technologies, such as Absorb Infuse, a learning experience that empowers its users to deliver contextual learning experiences in the flow of work.

